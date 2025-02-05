Crease be gone – Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 said to be almost crease-free

Quick Summary The next-gen Samsung foldable phone could pack in one big upgrade. That should see the screen crease be significantly decreased.

Fans of the best Android phones on the market can be fickle at times. As a collective, we're almost always looking to the next big thing, never satisfied with what already exists.

Just last month, for example, we saw the Samsung Galaxy S25 range unveiled. Admittedly, that was a fairly incremental upgrade, but it still represented the best new technology Samsung had to offer.

Now, attention is already turning to its next release – and some details have already been leaked. The next unveiling from the brand looks set to be in its foldable phone division, and it could be a fan favourite.

The news comes from a Twitter user called PandaFlashPro, and reports that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 will come with almost no screen crease. That's thanks to a combination of a new hinge design and a more durable, flexible glass.

The design is said to have taken some of the learnings from the rare Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition, which was also praised for its crease-free design. That will be a big bonus for fans of the range, many of whom were frustrated by the addition of a more powerful handset midway through the year.

It's also something of a marker for foldable phone designers, who all seek to reduce the visibility of the screen crease. Is that an essential feature? I'm not so sure.

Having been using foldable handsets as my daily driver for the best part of a year now, I can't help but think that talk surrounding screen crease is a bit overdone. In use, you'll never see it, and you'll probably never feel it unless you have bargepoles for thumbs.

Still, it's not the only improvement mentioned. There's also said to be a larger vapour chamber, designed to keep the device cool in use. That should be handy for users who value performance.