Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 hands-on reveals bigger cover display and more

Quick Summary We're just days away from Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked where a number of devices are expected to be announced. A new video has leaked on X however, revealing the Galaxy Z Flip 7 with a larger cover display in action.

Samsung is due to hold its next Galaxy Unpacked event this week – on Wednesday 9 July in New York – and rumours suggest there will be a flurry of devices launched at the event.

We're expecting the next generation of folding phones from the company in the form of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, though there have also been reports of a cheaper Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE joining the line up. We even have reason to suspect the Samsung Galaxy G Fold tri-folding phone might also make an appearance.

In addition, it is likely to announce new smartwatches, and there have been reports to suggest we will see three this year, with the Galaxy Watch 8, Galaxy Watch 8 Classic and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 all mentioned in speculation and leaks.

If you're looking for all the official details, you'll still need to wait a couple more days, but if patience is not a virtue you posses, a hands on video has been posted on X (formerly Twitter) of what is said to be the Galaxy Z Flip 7.

What does the hands on tell us about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7?

The video was posted by andrei_eclynoh although it has since been removed. It was picked up by Sammobile before it was pulled though and screen captures show off a much larger cover display for the new flip phone, similar to what Motorola offers on its Razr 60 Ultra.

The video shows the extended area of the display next to the camera lenses being used for the time and date when scrolling through cover screen pages and widgets, and what seems to be a large white dot, which is presumed to be for unread notifications.

The video also shows the Z Flip 7 open, revealing what is rumoured to be a larger internal display at 6.9-inches compared to 6.7-inches. You can also see the device from the side, presenting what is claimed to be a slimmer device compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 6 that goes before it.

We'll need to wait until 9 July to see what Samsung reveals at Galaxy Unpacked and what the Galaxy Z Flip 7 offers officially, but we're definitely here for the larger cover screen if this hands on video is accurate.