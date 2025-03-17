iPhone 17 Air could have a major advantage over the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge – its price

Apple could undercut Samsung significantly

iPhone 14 review
(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)
Sam Cross's avatar
By
published
in News
Quick Summary

Pricing has leaked for the new range of slim phones.

It looks as though the iPhone could be significantly cheaper than Samsung's offering.

Unless you've been living under a rock since the start of the year, you'll know that a new war is being waged in the fight to be crowned best phone. Samsung and Apple both look set to introduce a new product category in 2025 – slim phones.

As the name suggests, these handsets look set to act much the same as any other, but with a slimmer profile. So far, we know of two handsets being readied for the market – the iPhone 17 Air and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.

Now, new reports have leaked reported pricing information for both – and it may surprise you. Put simply, reports suggest the Apple model will be significantly cheaper than Samsung's offering.

The new report from Android Headlines leaked the price for Samsung's offering. That's said to start from around €1,200 (approx. £1,000 / $1,300 / AU$2,000). A simultaneous report from Mark Gurman suggests that the 17 Air will start from $899 – a full third cheaper than the Korean handset.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

If that proves to be the case, Samsung could be fighting an uphill battle from the start. While a little price discrepancy can be expected and forgiven, that seems like too much for similarly spec'd devices.

Of course, there's also the possibility that they won't have similar specifications. Reports suggest that the S25 Edge might include a 200MP camera sensor, taken from the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

By comparison, reports about the Apple offering look much more stripped back. In fact, it seems to be closer to what we'd expect of a base model – like the current iPhone 16.

If that's the case, it may prove to be a masterstroke for the brand. I still question whether or not anyone really needs a phone this slim, but at least at a more respectable price point, it may tempt a few more users into ownership.

Sam Cross
Sam Cross
Senior Staff Writer

Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸