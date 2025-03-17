iPhone 17 Air could have a major advantage over the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge – its price
Apple could undercut Samsung significantly
Quick Summary
Pricing has leaked for the new range of slim phones.
It looks as though the iPhone could be significantly cheaper than Samsung's offering.
Unless you've been living under a rock since the start of the year, you'll know that a new war is being waged in the fight to be crowned best phone. Samsung and Apple both look set to introduce a new product category in 2025 – slim phones.
As the name suggests, these handsets look set to act much the same as any other, but with a slimmer profile. So far, we know of two handsets being readied for the market – the iPhone 17 Air and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.
Now, new reports have leaked reported pricing information for both – and it may surprise you. Put simply, reports suggest the Apple model will be significantly cheaper than Samsung's offering.
The new report from Android Headlines leaked the price for Samsung's offering. That's said to start from around €1,200 (approx. £1,000 / $1,300 / AU$2,000). A simultaneous report from Mark Gurman suggests that the 17 Air will start from $899 – a full third cheaper than the Korean handset.
If that proves to be the case, Samsung could be fighting an uphill battle from the start. While a little price discrepancy can be expected and forgiven, that seems like too much for similarly spec'd devices.
Of course, there's also the possibility that they won't have similar specifications. Reports suggest that the S25 Edge might include a 200MP camera sensor, taken from the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.
By comparison, reports about the Apple offering look much more stripped back. In fact, it seems to be closer to what we'd expect of a base model – like the current iPhone 16.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
If that's the case, it may prove to be a masterstroke for the brand. I still question whether or not anyone really needs a phone this slim, but at least at a more respectable price point, it may tempt a few more users into ownership.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
SwitchBot upgrades its smart hub with physical controls and Matter compatibility
SwitchBot’s latest smart hub surfaces on CSA
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Apple could have two Studio Displays in the pipeline, but there's mystery behind the second
The great Apple monitor mystery – is Apple making two Studio Displays or something even bigger?
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge official details emerge, but also one big compromise
We expected this to happen
By Sam Cross Published
-
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge release window leaks again... and it's soon
It could be here in a matter of weeks
By Sam Cross Published
-
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge release date revealed by "inside sources"
It could be here in a matter of weeks
By Sam Cross Published
-
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge hands-on video leaks... briefly
A Spanish hands-on video allegedly showed Samsung's superthin phone before it was pulled
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Slim phones are coming in 2025 – but does anyone really want them?
Apple and Samsung both look set to launch a slim phone this year
By Sam Cross Published
-
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge material rumours have got me really excited
This could be a game-changer for phone design
By Sam Cross Published
-
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge details leak, including alleged camera specs
It could be competitive with the S25 Ultra
By Sam Cross Published
-
Samsung just shocked everyone with the S25 Edge
What is the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge?
By Sam Cross Published