iPhone 17 Air dummy hands-on reveals Apple isn't cutting all the corners

Quick Summary Leaked images of an iPhone 17 Air dummy shows a killer device. What's more, it may have confirmed a couple of specs.

The impending rise of slim phones might be 2025's worst kept secret, but it's also really quite exciting. For a few years now, many of the big names in phone manufacture have been somewhat stagnant, but now there are new and shiny things coming.

There are two devices which we're expecting this year – the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge and the iPhone 17 Air. Of the two, the Samsung is definitely the better known – it's expected sooner, and we've seen the devices as part of the Samsung Galaxy S25 launch.

Now, we've seen the Apple handset too. Leaked images of a dummy unit have been unveiled on Twitter, coming from noted tech tipster, Sonny Dickson.

Those images hint at a couple of previously unconfirmed specs, as well as showcasing just how thin it is. Seeing it next to the other devices expected in the range, you do get the sense that this thing is going to be properly svelte.

Here’s your first look at the iPhone 17 dummies, Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/WnOjD71IbaMarch 16, 2025

Moving away from the physicality of the device, the dummies appear to confirm two specs. The first is the inclusion of an action button on the side of the handset. That is something which we feared may be removed to make way for the slimmer profile, but it's displayed proudly here.

Another feature which was expected to make way was MagSafe. Given how slight the frame is, many feared that would be impossible to fit the necessary components inside.

That doesn't appear to be the case, though. Each of the four dummies features a round circle on the rear, which is usually the symbol for MagSafe. There is, of course, the potential that those are simply tooling marks, but it does seem a little too perfect to be an accident.

If the 17 Air does manage to pack in both of those features, it will be a seriously strong device. Other reports today suggested that the price could be $899, which would put the new handset at a really attractive price point.