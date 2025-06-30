Apple iPhone 17 Pro could see another controversial design change, but there's a good explanation

Quick Summary Apple will reportedly shift its logo and MagSafe charging ring down the rear of the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max. This is to ensure MagSafe connectivity still works with the new, larger camera unit.

Apple is making big changes to its iPhone lineup for 2025, with many leaks already showing big design tweaks when it comes to the rear cameras.

Indeed, we've seen the iPhone 17 family from just about every angle already – and from a number of sources. Apple will reportedly adopt a candybar, Google Pixel-style camera unit that runs the entire width of each iPhone, and that in itself has prompted another major, possibly controversial design decision, it's claimed.

Serial leaker Maijin Bu, who has been posting all manner of iPhone 17 images on his X feed of late, suggests that the Apple logo on the rear of the iPhone 17 Pro (and presumably, iPhone 17 Pro Max) will be moved further down the rear.

iPhone 17 Pro: new logo and MagSafe repositioning, this scheme show the solution pic.twitter.com/bF8M1FDpyUJune 29, 2025

He claims this is a result of the larger camera unit taking up so much room, as it ties in with the MagSafe charging ring.

If it was to remain where it was, the Pro iPhones would not be compatible with many existing MagSafe chargers – there wouldn't be enough room between the top of the MagSafe ring and the camera housing. Any lip on a charger would fail to see the iPhone connect properly.

And so Apple will reportedly shift the logo and MagSafe ring further down the phone.

(Image credit: Maijin Bu / X)

Why the Apple logo shift is controversial

The benefit to shifting the ring will be that existing MagSafe chargers should still work – something I was personally worried about.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, some might still bemoan the change as it spoils the symmetry of the rear of the device. This is something that has been oh so Apple for oh so long. Of course, it doesn't matter to cases as existing iPhone cases won't work with the new camera units anyway.

You might wonder why Apple doesn't just leave the logo where it is and simply move the inner MagSafe gubbins, but the logo has always been a visual indicator on where the centre of the ring is for placement.

We've got a while before we find out for sure, as Apple isn't expected to replace its best iPhones for a couple of months yet. It'll likely hold its next big launch event in the first couple of weeks of September.

It'll certainly be one to look forward to, though.