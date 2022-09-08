iPhone 14 Pro: price, release date, design and features

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Out of everything in the September Apple Event, the iPhone 14 Pro was the one to watch. Between it and the iPhone 14 Pro Max, they represent the flagship of the range and certainly in the case of the iPhone 13 Pro, some of the best phones on the planet.

While the upgrades on the iPhone 14 were relatively minor by all accounts, the 14 Pro saw multiple standout changes that make this year's model even more desirable.

To give you an overview of all the new features on the iPhone 14 Pro we've put together this handy guide.

The iPhone 14 Pro was announced on 7 September and can be pre-ordered on the Apple website from 1pm BST on 9 September. It will then be available for delivery and purchase in-store from 16 September.

Prices for the iPhone 14 Pro start from £1099 / $999 / AU$1749 for the 128GB model, going up to £1,649 / $1499 / AU$2599 for the 1TB version.

iPhone 14 Pro colour options

The iPhone 14 Pro comes in a choice of four colours: Space Black, Silver, Gold and the new Deep Purple. Unlike the purple on the iPhone 14, this is a lot darker and, to be fair, deep. Though I'm sure the choice of name had nothing to do with the 70s hard rock band (or did it) it's a great choice for the colour. It does have a slightly dusty feel to it and like previous Pro colours, looks instantly more premium than the regular iPhone colours.

(Image credit: Apple)

iPhone 14 Pro design

The new iPhone 14 Pro is 0.8mm (0.03 inches) taller, 0.2mm (0.01 inches) deeper and 3 grams (0.19 ounces) than the iPhone 13 Pro. But that's not what you'll notice when you see the 14 Pro. The biggest change is the removal of the 'notch' and the new pill-shaped cutout that replaces it.

Rather than try to play down the impact of the cut out though, Apple has embraced it and created an ingenious piece of UX to incorporate it into the user experience. It's called the Dynamic Island, as the space it occupies changes depending on what you are doing on-screen.

While on the hardware side, the space is occupied by the TrueDepth camera and sensors, on the software side it can also show alerts, notifications and various activities. When you play music and close the window, the page appears to get sucked into the island, leaving a small album icon to show it's playing. It can also show sports scores, timers and much more.

iPhone 14 Pro display

The display on the iPhone 14 Pro has been upgraded too. It's still a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED, and it still has ProMotion technology with a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz. However, now it's brighter, with 1600-nits peak brightness with HDR and for outdoor use it can go up to 2000 nits. The screen is also fractionally bigger, giving a 2556x1179 resolution.

Perhaps the best part of the display though is that it's always on, allowing you to still see your notifications, widgets and clock on the lock screen without having to wake the phone. To save power, the 14 Pro dims the display and reduces the refresh rate to the very lowest setting of just 1Hz.

(Image credit: Apple)

iPhone 14 Pro specs

The iPhone 14 Pro features a new A16 Bionic chip, further differentiating it from the regular iPhone 14 models, which stick with the A15 this year. This is what allows the 14 Pro to provide the slick animations in the Dynamic Island, control the always-on display and is the power behind the new and improved camera system.

Other new features here include the new crash detection (also on the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8) that can detect if you've been in a car crash and automatically alert the authorities, and satellite connectivity. Satellite connectivity is also for emergencies and allows you to share your details with the emergency services using satellites. Thanks to compression technology the details can be sent faster than with most satellite phones, saving you precious time.

(Image credit: Apple)

iPhone 14 Pro camera

The camera array on the iPhone 14 Pro also gets a major overhaul. The main camera swaps from a 12MP to a new 48MP device with quad-pixel technology and a second generation sensor-shift image stabilisation. The quad-pixel arrangement allows the camera to combine four pixels to create a larger super-pixel and deliver a superior 12MP image. The 48MP resolution also allows a cropped image, resulting in a 12MP image with 2x zoom as a fourth focal length option. Pro shooters can also shoot in ProRAW at the full 48MP resolution to get even more from the image.

The Ultra Wide camera is also new. This is a 12MP resolution with an f/2.2 aperture. There's also the telephoto which remains unchanged from the 13 Pro.

For video, the cinematic mode can now be used in 4K, 30fps, rather than limited to 1080p, and like the iPhone 14, there's a new action mode, to use the full sensor to help digitally stabilise the image and reduce roll.

The front camera is the same new model as features on the iPhone 14, with a wider f/1.9 aperture and autofocus.

iPhone 14 Pro battery

Battery life is very similar to the iPhone 13 Pro, with 75 hours audio playback and 20 hours streaming video, though it does provide one extra hour for regular video playback (23 hours).

The Lightning connector remains here and provides fast charging of up to 50% in 30 minutes using a 20W adapter. There's also the option for MagSafe and Qi wireless charging.