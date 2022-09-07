Apple AirPods Pro vs Apple AirPods Pro2: What's new

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Launched at an event in Cupertino, California on the 7th September 2022, the second generation of the Apple AirPods Pro are looking like an even more convincing pair of earbuds than they were before.

Apple AirPods Pro were first launched back in 2019 and have since been proved to be some of the best true wireless earbuds you can buy - but now they're better. The changes keep them bang up to date when it comes to the latest features and so will help them to compete against big players from the likes of Sony and Bose.

Apple AirPods Pro vs Apple AirPods Pro2: performance and features

Sporting a new H2 chip as opposed to the H1 chip in the original earbuds, for higher bandwidth connectivity, as well as a new low distortion audio driver and a custom amplifier. All of these changes should help to enhance the sound with more clarity and a wider soundstage in comparison to the first generation although, of course, we will need to get our hands on them to judge how true that is.

Spatial audio has been taken even further with shiny new personalisation which Apple claims will better place sound around you, making you feel even more immersed in the action than you would have done before as well as tuning the sound to perfectly suit you. It works using the iPhone's true depth camera to create profiles based on your individual head and ears.

Other improved features include more accurate Find My technology which can now locate individual earbuds using sound as well as the case thanks to a tiny built-in speaker, and you can be directed to the case more specifically using the Precision Finding feature.

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple AirPods Pro vs Apple AirPods Pro2: noise cancelling

The new Apple Airpods Pro2 true wireless earbuds have boosted their noise cancelling capabilities with the potential to cut out twice the amount of outside noise as the originals which will massively improve how focused you can be on your music. That will make the world of difference particularly in noisy environments like aeroplanes or on the subway.

As well as that, there's a brand new Adaptive Transparency Mode which dynamically reduces the volume and lets sound in only when you need it. It can process noise at 48,000 times per second per second which means it can react better to high decibel noises like road works or the sound of the train and so ultimately do a better job at cutting them out.

Apple AirPods Pro vs Apple AirPods Pro2: design and fit

For comfort, the latest AirPods include an extra small ear tip as well as the usual small, medium and large so they now come with 4 different tips. Because of that, you should have a better chance of finding the perfect secure fit.

Another design change is to the touch controls which you can now use to adjust the volume with a light swipe up or down along the stem.

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple AirPods Pro vs Apple AirPods Pro2: battery life and charge time

For those who spend all day every day listening to music, the improvements to battery life will make a huge difference. You'll now get 6 hours of listening from a single charge, which is over 30% more than the originals which had just 4.5 hours of battery, while the charging case offers up to 30 hours of juice which is 6 hours more than it was before.

To charge the case back up again, Apple has added the capability to use the Apple Watch charger as well as the standard lightning cable and MagSafe wireless charger so you won't need to carry as many cables around with you when you leave the house.

Apple AirPods Pro vs Apple AirPods Pro2: price

You'll be able to buy the Apple AirPods Pro2 from the 9th of September, they'll set you back $249 which is exactly the same as the first generation.