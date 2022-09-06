AirPods Pro 2 gets release date update

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

I really though that with the Apple launch event just hours away – I'm writing this on the Monday and the launch is on Wednesday – we'd have had all our leaks and surprises.

But no, I was wrong!

That's because according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman (opens in new tab), the AirPods Pro 2 aren't being held back to October as we'd thought. Instead, they're going to be launched at the same event as the iPhone 14.

This is a really big deal, because with the exception of a very minor refresh the AirPods Pro, Apple's best wireless earbuds, have stayed the same since their launch in 2019. And since then other firms have really upped their game in terms of features, sound quality and convenience – so unless you're really into Apple's way of doing things the AirPods Pro are a hard sell compared to Sony's all-conquering WF-1000XM4, Astell&Kern's amazing UW-100 or Apple's own Beats Fit Pro.

I've been tracking the AirPods Pro 2 rumours for ages now, and if some of the predicted features make it into production then I think I know what my next pair of wireless earbuds are going to be.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: what to expect

There are two big rumoured changes that really matter to me: fit and sound quality. I'm not a fan of the AirPods Pro's stems – I prefer finned designs such as in my daily drivers, the Cambridge Audio Melomania Touch, which take the sound quality of the standard Melomanias and make them fit better – and rumours suggest they're going to become seriously shortened or vanish altogether. That's not great for the people for whom the AirPods' stems are a status symbol, but I prefer headphones that don't advertise how expensive they are when I’m out and about.

The other oft-repeated rumour is that the AirPods Pro 2 are getting a big boost to their sound quality. Even my AirPods Max don't stream lossless audio because their Bluetooth codec isn't good enough; if as reported the AirPods Pro 2 are getting Bluetooth LE with its significantly improved audio bandwidth, that could mean a massive improvement in the way they play Apple Lossless.

I'm genuinely excited by this: as much as I love my AirPods Max me and the AirPods Pro just don't quite gel, so these rumoured improvements could make the Pros much more attractive. So if they're as good as it sounds like they'll be, I'll see you down the Apple Store on launch day.