Apple iPhone 14 event confirmed for 7 Sept

Apple has confirmed it will hold its next big event on 7 September 2022. The event is expected to announce the new iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 and some other devices. The event is broadcasting from Apple Park and with some media attending in person.

As with previous events, it will be available to live stream on the Apple website, on Apple TV, as well as on Youtube. It will start at 10am Pacific Time (1pm Eastern, 6pm UK).

We expect to see four iPhone 14 models released, including a new iPhone 14 Max that could replace the iPhone mini in the lineup. There are also rumours of an Apple Watch Pro joining the wearable lineup, with a more sports-focused spec.

The event will also coincide with the release of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, Watch OS 9 and MacOS Ventura. These have been in Beta since WWDC in June and offer a range of new features to existing models and are expected to offer even more for the new releases. Two of the biggest changes are the new lock screen on the iPhone that hints at an always-on display and the Stage Manager function on M1 iPads, which provides a more Mac-like experience to the tablet.

Apple's events have traditionally been prefaced with a phrase that gives a hint to features that are coming. Last year's event was California Streaming, while this year's title is Far Out. The rumours are bound to start circulating as to what this could mean. Perhaps there's a longer or wider camera zoom coming on the iPhone 14, or maybe with the stars in the picture, it's a new Astro feature.

In addition to the iPhones and Watches, there's hope that Apple will announce a new version of its AirPods Pro earbuds, a new standard iPad and even its previously mentioned Mac Pro replacement.

We won't know for sure until Tim Cook introduces the devices on 7th September.