Old Apple Watch models just got an amazing free battery upgrade

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

I've known dozens of Apple Watch users over the years and without exception they all love their Apple wrist-worn devices. That said, however, the one shortcoming that I always hear about again and again is the limited battery life.

At Apple's 'Far Out' event, held 7th September, the Apple Watch Series 8 was revealed and, among other features which I'll get into below, it finally introduces a Low Power Mode. Hurrah!

That, Apple claims, can improve the 18 hours per charge to up to 36 hours per charge, so if you're travelling, have forgotten your charger, or just don't want all features available then you can turn the mode on and extend a single charge's use.

But here's perhaps the best bit: Low Power Mode will also come to every Apple Watch from Series 4 onward, so long as it's running watchOS 9 or later. Now that's a big feature upgrade without needing to go buy the new one.

While older Apple Watches, such as the Series 7, did also feature a mode called Power Reserve, that turned a whole bunch of features off. The new Low Power Mode sounds significantly better as it doesn't limit you to only being able to see the time. Always-on and automatic workout detection are disabled, but you get to keep activity tracking and fall detection features, among others.

Apple Watch Series 8: What's new?

(Image credit: Apple)

While the Low Power Mode isn't an exclusive Apple Watch 8 feature, the 2022 Apple Watch does add a brand new temperature sensor. This is particularly useful for women tracking their monthly cycles, in particular those monitoring ovulation windows for family planning reasons, and it's all automated.

There's also Crash Detection, which isn't only based on software and a new algorithm, but hardware: the Watch Series 8 features an improved three-axis gyro and high G-force accelerometer that can measure up to 256G, to gain real insight should you ever be in a car accident and need to call emergency services (even automatically if it's particularly bad). The mode only kicks in when you're driving too, to preserve battery life and any privacy concerns (as it also uses the mic, GPS, barometer and other sensors).

The Apple Watch Series 8 will be available from 16th September, priced $399 or $499 (with Cellular). UK pricing we'll have to wait and see, but I'd think it'll be a very similar Dollar-to-Sterling like-for-like number based on current markets.

Not interested in buying new hardware? There's no specific date as to when the watchOS 9 and beyond software update will arrive, but based on that 16th September release date I'm hopeful it'll be from that date too. Keep an eye out for it, as your old Apple Watch will be getting a major new feature, that's for sure.