No, this isn't a prop from Doctor Who – it's Pro-Ject's new solution for better audio
Pro-Ject brings valves to your vinyl with two new high-performance pre-amps
Quick Summary
Pro-Ject has launched two valve-powered phono stages, the Pro-Ject Tube Box E and the Tube Box S3 B.
The Tube Box E is compact and more affordable while the Tube Box S3B is larger and has more connectivity.
Pro-Ject is on a roll right now: just days after bringing back the popular Debut Carbon EVO turntable, the firm has announced two new valve-powered phono stages to give your vinyl an upgrade.
The new pre-amps each feature swappable/replaceable valves, but they come in two different sizes and two different prices. The compact Pro-Ject Tube Box E is the more affordable of the pair at £240 (about $325 / €279 / AU$500), while the larger Tube Box S3 B is £529 (about $715 / €613 / AU$1,110).
Pro-Ject Tube Box E and Tube Box S3 B: key features
The Tube Box E has a fully discrete, dual-mono design without using operational amplifiers (OpAmps). Pro-Ject says this delivers low-noise amplification that's easy to maintain and service over time.
It supports a wide range of moving magnet and moving coil cartridges, and you can adjust the gain settings from the front panel. You can also fine-tune capacitance for MM cartridges and impedance for MC ones via the dip-switches on the underside of the unit.
The Tube Box S3 B is larger, so the capacitance and impedance adjustments are all on the front panel rather than having some of them underneath. It has a fully symmetrical and discrete gain stage and when connected to a balanced-ready turntable via 5-pin Mini XLR it maintains a balanced signal path to help eliminate noise and preserve the detail of the music.
As Pro-Ject says, this is fairly unusual in sub-£1,000 pre-amps as "it requires two individual amplifier sections internally and a more sophisticated electrical layout".
The Tube Box S3 B has two input options, enabling you to connect two turntables simultaneously – one balanced, one unbalanced – and have the unit store and recall the settings for each one.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Both pre-amps are launching in the UK this month, August 2025.
Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.