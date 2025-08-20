How to watch Made by Google 25 – see the Pixel 10 launch live today

It seems as if we've been inundated with leaks and even official teases on Google's new Pixel phone lineup for months, but the day has finally arrived when we can see them all for real.

The company will unveil its 2025 range of Android phones, plus a new watch, earbuds and maybe one or two other devices during its Made by Google event today and you can watch it all live below.

Made by Google ‘25 - YouTube Watch On

We fully expect three standard handsets – the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL. There will also be a new foldable in the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, plus the Pixel Watch 4 and possibly two pairs of earbuds.

Google could even pull out a big shock as part of its star-studded presentation – this year hosted by Jimmy Fallon – as it's the 10th anniversary of the Pixel phone line. We'll just have to watch to find out.

How to watch Made by Google 25

You can watch the event live via the video further up this page.

Alternatively, it will be streamed live on the dedicated Made by Google YouTube channel.

What time does Made by Google 25 start?

The Made by Google 25 event will start at 1pm EDT – local time to the event venue in New York.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Here are the alternative kick off times for your region:

US West Coast: 10:00 PDT

10:00 PDT US East Coast: 13:00 EDT

13:00 EDT UK: 18:00 BST

18:00 BST Central Europe: 19:00 CEST

19:00 CEST India (New Delhi): 22:30 IST

22:30 IST China (Beijing): 01:00 CST (21 August)

01:00 CST (21 August) Japan (Tokyo): 02:00 JST (21 August)

02:00 JST (21 August) South Korea (Seoul): 02:00 KST (21 August)

02:00 KST (21 August) Australia (Sydney): 03:00 AEST (21 August)

What to expect

As well as countless rumours and leaks, Google itself has not been shy in revealing certain key details on its new hardware range.

It has already revealed that there will be new Pixel 10 phones, a Pixel 10 Pro Fold, the Watch 4 and other devices shown today. And one or two teasers have even shown a couple of them off.

Google Pixel 10 | Glimpse - YouTube Watch On

The Pro Fold has been shown in video clips too.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold | Stand in Line - YouTube Watch On

You should also expect a very different kind of presentation this year. We usually get Sundar Pichai and his senior executives launching devices during the Made by Google event, but as this is the range's 10th anniversary, we are to be treated to a show packed with celebrity guests.

This will include host Fallon, plus NBA star Stephen Curry, F1 driver Lando Norris, and The Jonas Brothers. Others could pop up too.

So watch along with us to find out what surprises are in store. And check out our dedicated Made by Google live blog for all the latest news as it happens throughout today and the event itself.