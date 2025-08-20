Google Pixel 10 event LIVE: Pixel's 10th anniversary launch, as it happens

Refresh

Qi2 at last!? Of all the innovations in phone batteries and charging from the past half decade, I'm pretty frustrated that one hasn't become more widely used: Qi2. The new wireless charging standard adds a ring of magnets to ensure that your phone is always aligned securely, and is cribbed directly from Apple's superb MagSafe system. For some reason, it simply hasn't been picked up much by Android phone brands, but some leaks have suggested that the Pixel 10 lineup will finally adopt the system. Trust me, once you use it for a few weeks, you'll be unable (or unwilling) to go back to regular wireless charging, with all of its haphazard placement and risk. Of course, leaks are all well and good, but we'll actually know in a few hours, so I've got some fingers crossed for the charger-heads out there.

Time to take the fight to Apple on wearables? As mentioned below in a few posts, we're expecting to see a Pixel Watch 4 today at the launch event, and that's always an interesting proposition. It's taken Google a fair few years to get into position to properly challenge the slickness of an Apple Watch, but it's still miles better than where it was half a decade back. Now, Android smartwatches finally feel truly integrated into your phone, and the Pixel Watch 4 has to represent a chance to cement that impression. If Google can present more than just a standard iterative upgrade, it could quietly be one of the most important devices shown off today.

What's in a name? We don't really expect any drastic change on this front, but one subplot that always comes up when a company like Google is preparing as big an event as today's is likely to be – naming conventions. Most of Google's Pixel hardware has fairly predictable annual naming systems, but I can't be the only person who found the Pixel 9 Pro Fold a little wordy – something about having the "Pro" before the "Fold" just feels wrong, and trips me up every time. If I were Google, I'd be having a look at that, and letting the "Fold" speak for itself in terms of premium design. Then again, I'm not a big-budget brand consultant, so what do I know?

Like water off a Pixel 10 Pro Fold... (Image credit: Google) Another rumour which has persistently been doing the rounds for a few weeks concerns the new foldable phone we're expecting. According to reports, the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold will feature a world-first IP68 water and dust resistance rating on a foldable phone. If it proves true, that will mark a significant moment for the brand and the sector. These devices have come on leaps and bounds in recent years, but durability will always be a concern. This could prove to be an important differentiator for Google in a packed market for top-notch folding devices.

The future is now, old man (Image credit: Future / Chris Hall) While there's lots of talk about the shiny new goodness we're expecting from the range, it's worth noting a persistent rumour which would see something removed. That concerns the physical SIM card slot, which is said to be disappearing on these handsets. We were initially sceptical, but the rumour has persisted. The good news for almost everyone is that it seems to be restricted to the USA variant of the device, if the change arrives at all.

May contain stars (Image credit: Google) Let's also take a moment to talk about the event itself. While these things are normally an elaborate slideshow with a few marketing videos thrown in for good measure, this one sounds... different. For starters, the legendary Jimmy Fallon will be hosting proceedings, while notable celebrities like Stephen Curry, Lando Norris and the Jonas Brothers are expected, too. We're not entirely sure what's going to happen there, but it sure sounds like a party. Currently, we're just waiting for confirmation of one more notable name on the guest list – Dan's Duck.

The best Pixel colour returns One rumour I'm incredibly excited by concerns the colours of the phones. A few bring back a hue which appears to mimic the Google Pixel 7 Pro in Hazel, which was without a doubt my favourite phone design ever! Listen to more of my excitement, below: @t3dotcom ♬ original sound - T3

What's the charge? (Image credit: 91 Mobiles / OnLeaks While we're ducking away from phones for a second, let's also talk about the expected new smartwatch – the Google Pixel Watch 4. Leaked videos and images suggest Google will be sticking to its design guns here, with only a gentle revision when compared to its other wearables. Perhaps the most interesting change is side-mounted charging pins. We haven't had a proper good look at them – every leak seems to show them for only a second – but it's at least a point of interest for the new device.

Hey there best bud (Image credit: WinFuture) We've put a lot of attention on the phones the brand look set to launch here, but there's also talk of a new pair of earbuds. The Google Pixel Buds 2a would sit within the brand's more affordable audio subset, and could make a real splash. Leaked information also suggests they'll enjoy active noise cancellation, a respectable seven hour battery life, and spatial audio – not bad for budget buds!

Milestone Birthday Hello Google lovers! T3 Senior Staff Writer, Sam Cross, joining you for a bit here. And while all of the focus is likely to be on the new goodies from the brand, it's worth remembering that this is also the tenth anniversary of Pixel devices. Things have changed a lot over the years, with the device range growing and evolving. I'm willing to bet there'll be at least a passing tribute to those which paved the way today – the brand even posted the video below on Twitter recently. 10 generations in the making. Look for #Pixel10 in 10 days at #MadeByGoogle: https://t.co/VxzWRaYodH pic.twitter.com/ER8qtFcDv5August 10, 2025

Leaves on the track (Image credit: Evan Blass While there will be plenty of exciting announcements during Made by Google, there might also be one or two disappointments – especially if you'll looking to upgrade to the Pixel 10 Pro Fold or Watch 4. It has been claimed that while they will be unveiled today, there could be a delay in getting them into stores. They may not even be available until October, in fact. Alleged supply chain problems have apparently forced Google to concentrate on its core Android phones first, then follow up with the release of the rest of the products. We'll find out more later.

Meet the family (Image credit: @evleaks) Along with individual videos and images of the phones, a "family" shot of all the devices expected today was leaked several weeks ago. It also shows what we believe to be the Pixel Buds 2a and Pixel Watch 4. One thing missing from the line-up above is the Pixel Buds Pro 2 in the new Moonstone colour for 2025. But considering that's literally just another colourway for an existing device, that's not really a surprise.

Evolution not revolution (Image credit: Google) If you're expecting a major design change with this year's Pixel phones, don't. It seems that there will only be fractional changes to the look and feel of the Pixel 10 series. However, we are expecting a few bells and whistles on the inside to make up for it. One exciting new addition is said to be QI2 wireless charging and a MagSafe-style system to keep your charger in place. That almost does it for me on its own.

Watching Made by Google live (Image credit: Made by Google Morning, news editor Rik Henderson here for a bit to update you on Pixel shenanigans, and first up are details on how to watch the launch event live. We're actually hosting the Made by Google 25 livestream right here on T3, so you can watch it along with us later today. Alternatively, it will be streamed on the dedicated Made by Google YouTube channel, if you'd prefer to head there instead. As Mike alluded to earlier, it will be hosted by Jimmy Fallon, who also teased that there may be some surprises beyond the devices we already expect. Although I'm not particularly sure he wasn't just joking.