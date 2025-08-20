Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is here to keep Samsung in check – with two foldable phone firsts!

Quick Summary Google just unveiled the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. That enjoys a couple of world first features for the foldable phone market.

2025 has already been a fantastic year for foldable phones – and now there's another one to muddy the waters even further. At its Made by Google event, the brand unveiled the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, which is primed to make the battle even more intense.

As the third handset in the brands folding catalogue – coming after the original Google Pixel Fold and last year's five-star Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold – this feels like a proper coming of age. Gone are the foibles and quirks of the past, replaced by a solid handset with a seriously enviable spec sheet.

Let's start with arguably the key piece for any folding handset – the hinge. That's been redesigned here, with the brand opting to use a gearless hinge design. The result is two times hardier than the previous iteration, and is tested for over ten years of folding.

(Image credit: Google)

It also offers a pair of new features which are a first in the foldable phone market. First up, that's an IP68 water and dust resistance rating. That should inspire some added confidence in the mind of users, who can put it through its paces.

The other foldable phone first is the inclusion of Qi2 wireless charging. That's something which can be found across the Pixel 10 range, and should offer iPhone MagSafe style charging and accessories with the new Pixelsnap accessories.

(Image credit: Google)

You might think that inclusion means a sacrifice in battery capacity, but that's also not true. At 5,015mAh, its the largest battery ever fitted to a Pixel Fold device, and should be more than capable of getting through the daily tasks of most users.

There's even some new software available on the handset. Instant View allows you to see recent photos alongside the camera when using the inner display, Split Screen mode lets you resize apps beyond the screen boundary for extra real estate, and a new gaming mode allows you to view the game on one half of the internal display, while controlling it on the bottom.

At £1,749 (approx. €2,026 / US$2,365 / AU$3,650) it's certainly not what you'd call affordable, but it's also completely in keeping with the competition.