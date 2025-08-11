Leak says Google Pixel 10 phones could lose the SIM card – but we're not convinced

Quick summary A rumour says that the Pixel 10 could lose the physical SIM slot and be eSIM only. That might only apply to the US – it's unlikely that Google would be the first brand to push eSIM only in its phones.

You might think you know everything about the forthcoming Pixel 10, but it seems that there's still room for some rumours – although this one is worth some investigation.

As shared by Evan Blass – who has a good reputation for leaks – there's the suggestion that the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL could lose the physical SIM tray. It's specified that the Pixel 10 Pro Fold could keep the physical SIM, however.

That would mean that the majority of Google's new flagship range would only accept eSIM. If that's sounds familiar, that's because Apple did the same thing with the iPhone 14 in 2022. There's a big caveat to that statement, however, because that only applied to the US and three years later, the rest of the world is still using physical SIMs in their iPhones.

The same applies to this rumour surrounding the Pixel 10 too. Blass says that the "only data point so far is US", suggesting that if Google does make this move, then it will only be for those in the US.

It seems unlikely to me that Google would make this move internationally, with all versions of the Pixel 10 dropping support for the physical SIM - I just don't think the rest of the world is ready for that yet.

While the iPhone's move to eSIM was seen as a watershed moment for the new tech, the fact that it hasn't been more universally accepted globally is telling. Apple pushes the advantages of eSIM as offering "greater flexibility, enhanced convenience, better security and seamless connectivity", but all those things are true of eSIM support, whether you have a physical SIM slot or not.

Pixel introduced eSIM support with the Pixel 2 in 2017, and subsequent devices have supported the tech. I've used eSIM on my Pixel extensively while travelling, as it's quick and easy to setup a new eSIM for roaming data – allowing me to avoid big bills.

However, the benefits of a physical SIM remain. A physical SIM is easier to move from device to device which is great of you review phones and switch a lot, but for the general customer, the need to move is more often is limited.

Some push the physical benefits of eSIM as reducing the points of failure in a phone, making it easier to waterproof, while reducing the weak points on the frame of the phone. It's also said that removing the tray gives more space for internal components, like the battery, for example.

However, we've not seen that playing out with the iPhone. People aren't screaming out to get rid of the SIM tray because the US iPhone is more durable or because it has a longer battery life, so those advantages don't seem to be playing out in the real world.

Ultimately, phones will move to eSIM only and in the US there might be a little more appetite for that than there is elsewhere. If the Pixel 10 is to lose the SIM tray, it's likely to only be for US buyers.