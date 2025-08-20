Google Pixel 10 pre-orders – the best deals on Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL

The Google Pixel 10 family has now been officially unveiled and UK customers can now order one of the trio of new phones for delivery from 28 August 2025.

There's the 6.3-inch Pixel 10 with its 48-megapixel wide camera, 13-megapixel ultrawide, and 10.8-megapixel telephoto. And there are the Pro models – the Pixel 10 Pro that also comes with a 6.3-inch display, and the Pixel 10 Pro XL with a 6.8-inch screen.

The Pro models also bump up the rear cameras to 50-megapixel, 48-megapixel and 48-megapixel respectively.

Whichever you choose though, all run on the new Google Tensor G5 processor and feature IP68 water and dust resistance. They also each support Pixelsnap – Google's version of MagSafe – for wireless charging.

Here's where you can pre-order yours in the UK and the deals you can expect.

Google Google Pixel 10 Pro & Pro XL: £999 at Google Store EMEA You can decide to get the phone outside of a network from Google itself and receive a £100 voucher for in-store credit to be spent later on its online store.

EE Google Pixel 10 Pro: £52 at EE EE is listing the Google Pixel 10 Pro from £52 per month on a 36-month 125GB plan. The phone itself is available with just a £30 upfront payment. Plus, if you have an eligible phone, you can get up to £720 back.

Three Google Pixel 10 Pro XL: £44.28 at Three Home Broadband You can get the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL with 15GB of data from just £44.28 per month. There's a £30 upfront payment for the phone and the plan runs over 36 months. Three is also offering up to £950 back on eligible Pixel phone trade-ins.

Vodafone Google Pixel 10: £29.50 at Vodafone Ltd Vodafone is offering great deals on all the Pixel 10 family of phones, including the standard Pixel 10, which can be yours for £30 upfront and just £29.50 per month for 5GB of data over 24-months (36-months for the phone payments). You can also get a trade-in offer worth up to £335.

O2 Google Pixel 10: £35.85 at O2 Mobiles Again, O2 is offering all three devices, but this 15GB data deal on the Pixel 10 looks great. It's £35.85 for the handset and rolling airtime plan with a £30 upfront payment. You can also get up to £200 back when trading in an old device.

