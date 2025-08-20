Google Pixel 10 range arrives with charging and camera improvements
The new Android phones are a gentle update on a solid form
Quick Summary
The Google Pixel 10 range is officially here!
The devices offer a decent level of upgrades over the previous generation, including Qi2 charging.
After months of leaks and rumours spilling out of every nook and cranny like a cartoon character taking a drink after walking through a shootout, the Google Pixel 10 range is officially here!
It looks like it was worth the wait, too. While there isn't a sweeping change when compared the the previous Google Pixel 9 range, there are enough small tweaks to make the handsets a top pick for most Android phone fans.
The base model gets a significant shift, with a new telephoto camera added to its rear array. That means you'll have the full wide, ultra-wide and telephoto offering which is usually reserved for Pro-grade handsets.
Elsewhere, users will enjoy a best-in-class Actua display – with 3,000 nits of peak brightness – upgraded speakers, the new Tensor G5 chip with 12GB of RAM, over 30 hours of battery life and Qi2 wireless charging built in.
If you want to opt for the Pro-level handsets, there's still a choice of two sizes for you. As we've seen on previous generations of the device, both a Pixel 10 Pro and a Pixel 10 Pro XL will be offered, as the brand says users love the choice of sizes.
Those feature an even better super zoom, which will send you to 100x with the help of some AI tweaking. That means you can snag photos of just about anything from just about anywhere – physical proximity really isn't too much of a barrier anymore!
It also packs in the best selfie camera yet, while a 3,300 nit display is 10% brighter than the previous model with reduced power consumption. There's 16GB of RAM in these handsets, which the brand says offers the best AI performance, and the XL variant offers the best audio ever featured on a Pixel, complete with added bass response.
UK pricing remains the same as last year, and is shown in the table below (pricing for other territories is approximated):
|Row 0 - Cell 0
Google Pixel 10
Google Pixel 10 Pro
Google Pixel 10 Pro XL
GBP
£799
£999
£1,199
EUR (approx.)
€926
€1,158
€1,390
USD (approx.)
$1,081
$1,352
$1,623
AUD (approx.)
$1,663
$2,079
$2,495
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
