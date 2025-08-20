Google Pixel 10 range arrives with charging and camera improvements

Quick Summary The Google Pixel 10 range is officially here! The devices offer a decent level of upgrades over the previous generation, including Qi2 charging.

After months of leaks and rumours spilling out of every nook and cranny like a cartoon character taking a drink after walking through a shootout, the Google Pixel 10 range is officially here!

It looks like it was worth the wait, too. While there isn't a sweeping change when compared the the previous Google Pixel 9 range, there are enough small tweaks to make the handsets a top pick for most Android phone fans.

Image credit: Google Image credit: Google

The base model gets a significant shift, with a new telephoto camera added to its rear array. That means you'll have the full wide, ultra-wide and telephoto offering which is usually reserved for Pro-grade handsets.

Elsewhere, users will enjoy a best-in-class Actua display – with 3,000 nits of peak brightness – upgraded speakers, the new Tensor G5 chip with 12GB of RAM, over 30 hours of battery life and Qi2 wireless charging built in.

(Image credit: Google)

If you want to opt for the Pro-level handsets, there's still a choice of two sizes for you. As we've seen on previous generations of the device, both a Pixel 10 Pro and a Pixel 10 Pro XL will be offered, as the brand says users love the choice of sizes.

Those feature an even better super zoom, which will send you to 100x with the help of some AI tweaking. That means you can snag photos of just about anything from just about anywhere – physical proximity really isn't too much of a barrier anymore!

Image credit: Google Image credit: Google

It also packs in the best selfie camera yet, while a 3,300 nit display is 10% brighter than the previous model with reduced power consumption. There's 16GB of RAM in these handsets, which the brand says offers the best AI performance, and the XL variant offers the best audio ever featured on a Pixel, complete with added bass response.

UK pricing remains the same as last year, and is shown in the table below (pricing for other territories is approximated):

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Google Pixel 10 Google Pixel 10 Pro Google Pixel 10 Pro XL GBP £799 £999 £1,199 EUR (approx.) €926 €1,158 €1,390 USD (approx.) $1,081 $1,352 $1,623 AUD (approx.) $1,663 $2,079 $2,495