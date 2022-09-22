New leaks suggest an exciting fourth Google Pixel Watch colour

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

As Google's October 6th launch event draws nearer, the flow of rumours and leaks about new products runs faster than ever.

It's only been a few days since the Google Pixel Watch price and colours were revealed, but popular leaker Roland Quandt (opens in new tab) has released details of a fourth colour in the line-up.

In a post on his official Twitter account, Quandt said, "Dunno who "sourced" the Pixel Watch colors, but you missed one."

He went on to describe the four options as, "Obsidian: Matte Black, Chalk: one kinda Silver, Charcoal: other kinda Silver, Hazel: Champagne Gold."

We may already know what the new colour, Hazel, looks like. Its namesake in the Google Pixel 7 Pro line sports a camera bar colour that could very well be described as champagne gold.

I'd hazard a strong guess that this mystery shade will be the same as the one seen in images for the Pixel 7 Pro.

Google Pixel Watch: what do we know?

Little has been given away by google in the run up to the launch of the Pixel Watch. Google said, "Pixel Watch is the first time we’re bringing together Google’s helpfulness and Fitbit’s health and fitness expertise."

Expect a focus on fitness, then, thanks to that Fitbit integration, as well as the best possible experience with apps such as Google Maps and Google Assistant.

WearOS will get a shake up too. According to Google, "It’s all presented in a new, reimagined WearOS experience, and designed to work with all Pixel and Android phones, as well as Pixel Buds Pro and Pixel Buds A-Series wireless earbuds."

Earlier leaks placed the price point for the Pixel Watch below that of the Apple Watch Series 8 and roughly in line with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 or the Apple Watch SE.

Reports have suggested that the Pixel Watch will use an Exynos 9110 chipset as part of a two-processor setup, with 32GB of storage and the most RAM available on the smart watch market.

Can't wait for the Google Pixel Watch?