Google Pixel 7 Pro pre-order date confirmed

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Google Pixel 7 Pro is one of the most anticipated smartphones of the year. Now, in a promotional video on the Made by Google (opens in new tab) YouTube channel, the company has confirmed the date for pre-order's to begin.

The Pixel 7 Pro will be available to order from it's launch date on the 6th of October 2022, confirming that there will be no delay between the official announcement and the opening of the buying period.

The event will see the Pixel 7 Pro announced alongside the standard Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch. Google have also confirmed that the products will be available in their New York Google stores to see them in person.

Google Pixel 7 Pro: What do we know?

Google's flagship mobile phone is set to go head-to-head with the Apple iPhone 14 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. In fact, it's almost guaranteed to make it into the best Android phones list, once it gets released. But what do we know so far?

Google has already released details of the design. It's a familiar one, echoing the previous generations of Pixel, but with more curves and less edges. The rendered images show an extra camera sensor over the standard Pixel 7. The famous camera bar remains, and the rendered images appear to show it in a polished finish on the Pro model.

The Pixel 7 Pro launches in three colours: Obsidian, Snow and Hazel – that's Black, White and Olive Green to you and I – with the latter sporting an especially beautiful rose gold camera bar.

Inside, both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are powered by Google's new Tensor G2 chip and have been designed to show off the key features of the Android 13 update. This includes security updates and better connectivity between Pixel devices, bringing it closer to how Apple's ecosystem works.

Previously leaked information also shows an upgrade to the display which should enable better brightness than the Google Pixel 6 Pro.

Can't wait for the Pixel 7 Pro?