Google Pixel Watch announced

The internet's worst-kept secret is finally official, with Google announcing the Pixel Watch at today's Made By Google Event.

The Google Pixel Watch combines the smarts and helpfulness you'd expect from Google with Fitbit’s health and fitness expertise, all in a smooth, circular design.

Comfort and durability were key considerations when designing the Pixel Watch, so it should look good on a night out, be able to endure a workout, and be pleasant to sleep in. We'll find that out in our upcoming review!

The circular 3D domed glass and stainless steel case are both water-resistant (up to 50 meters) and scratch-resistant.

In terms of personalisation, the Pixel Watch launches with a range of strap options (20 in total) which feature a unique band attachment mechanism - inspired by how a camera lens attaches to a camera body.

(Image credit: Google)

There are also 19 customisable watch faces, each with thousands of personalization options.

Google Pixel Watch is, of course, powered with Wear OS by Google. We look forward to seeing how it stacks up against Apple's watchOS.

Copying directly from the Apple Watch's playbook, Google Pixel Watch will be getting fall detection in 2023. It can sense if you’ve taken a hard fall and will connect you to emergency services, even auto-dialling if you’re unresponsive.

In terms of the basics, the Google Pixel Watch has up to 24 hours of battery life, even with all-day continuous per-second heart rate, and health and activity tracking.

When you do need a quick charge, get back 50-percent battery life in just 30 minutes.

(Image credit: Google)

Fitness tracking from Fitbit...

The Google Pixel Watch has a deep integration with Fitbit to provide leading health and fitness features, including the brand's most accurate heart rate tracking yet. With on-device machine learning and deep optimization down to the processor level, it gives you an accurate measurement of your heart rate continuously tracking at once per second.

The Fitbit experience has been completely redesigned on Google Pixel Watch, with 40 exercise modes available to track your favourite workouts and all-day activities including steps, distance with built-in GPS and Active Zone Minutes.

It helps you keep tabs on your health with an ECG app to detect signs of Atrial Fibrillation (AFib), better understand your sleep with Sleep Score and Sleep Stages, and receive guidance powered by Fitbit’s 20 billion nights tracked.

The Google Pixel Watch works with all Android 8.0+ phones and is available in two connectivity configurations: built-in 4G LTE or Bluetooth/Wi-Fi only.

Google Pixel Watch is available for £349 for Bluetooth/Wi-Fi, and £379 for 4G LTE, including six months of Fitbit Premium and three months of YouTube Music Premium.

Official accessory bands will start from £49.

You can pre-order the Google Pixel Watch today.