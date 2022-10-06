The Google Pixel Tablet will replace your home smart hub

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Google's upcoming Pixel Tablet just dropped a huge feature. This tablet will have a magnetic dock that turns the device into a home hub to rival the Nest Hub Max. Though we won't see the full release of the Pixel Tablet until 2023, at today's Made by Google event, Google revealed more details on the upcoming device that make it even more appealing and potentially one of the best tablets on the market.

As suspected, the Pixel Tablet will feature the new Google Tensor G2 chip that features in both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones. This allows the tablet to offer the same state-of-the-art features that are offered by the phones, including AI photo technology, video calling and security.

The presentation revealed a new nano-ceramic coating for the tablet, which infuses small ceramic particles into the coating over the recycled aluminium body for a more tactile feel.

The device is pitched as the perfect companion to your Pixel phone and home devices. It has smooth rounded corners and colours to match the new Pixel 7 devices.

Is it a tablet? Is it a home hub? It's both! (Image credit: Google)

The big reveal however comes from research Google has done on tablet use. It says that most tablets are resigned to the home most of the time and often left in drawers when not being used. Something I know I'm guilty of when I'm not travelling.

So to resolve this, the tablet will come with a magnetic dock (it's not clear if this is at extra cost, but I assume so). When placed onto the dock the tablet resembles a home hub, like the Nest Max device – a large-screen device that can be used to control smart home devices, video calls and music.

It means that when you're at home, the Pixel Tablet can replace your home hub, either in the kitchen, the living room or wherever you would normally place it. However, you can easily remove it from the dock to browse on the sofa or on bed – or take it with you when you go out. And because it's been sat on. charging dock, it's fully charged and ready.

It's a simple but incredibly clever solution that gives new life to the tablet and something I'm sure will be quickly emulated by other companies. We look forward to hearing more about the Pixel Tablet in the new year.