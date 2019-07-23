Best student laptops 2019: T3's 10 best student laptop picks for school, college or university

Heading into the new school year, there hasn't been a better time to check out our guide to best laptops for students in 2019, put together to bring you the very best student laptops on the market right now – we've got options catering for every need and budget, so you're sure to find something that suits.

Online retailers are always ready to offer discounts and deals to tempt students in, especially as summer goes on, so keep your eyes out for a student laptop bargain while you're shopping. You might be able to pick up the laptop of your dreams for less than you think.

Whether you're heading off to university, studying at home, or anything in between, it can be tricky to find the best student laptop for you – there are piles of systems, specs and features to pick from, and often at fantastic prices.

Let us do the legwork for you: our best student laptops 2019 guide is suitable for anyone who's in the market for a capable, decent value laptop. Any of these laptops will help you be productive as possible on campus, at home, or on the move.

If you just want one single recommendation, then our top choice of best student laptop right now is the impeccable Dell XPS 13. The new and improved model has it all – a powerful CPU, a versatile GPU and a great design. It'll cost you a bit but we reckon the outlay is worth it.

There's also the rather brilliant Acer Chromebook 15 to consider as well, a great all-round device that's ideal for all students – providing you're happy with Google's Chrome OS rather than Windows 10 or macOS.

For more information about both of these best student laptops in 2019, as well as more top notebook computers, then read on. First, though, let's cover how to choose the best student laptop for you.

How to choose the best student laptop for you

Today's computers need to be able to do much more than the primitive number-crunchers of old. They need to support a huge range of software, given that several courses have special requirements, as well as the standard office packages.

When it comes to software, Microsoft's Office 365 suite is free for students, and there are also Google's Chromebooks and the associated Google Docs suite to consider as well, with the latter also free to use.

These laptops need to be able to run HD video lectures without juddering of course, while a set of good speakers always comes in handy when the university day is done. These machines have to be affordable too, given the increased cost of schooling all round the world.

Integrated webcams are important as well, for web lectures and broadcast media-related courses, but these are now included as standard on every laptop. You'd be hard pushed to find a model without one.

Given all that, these are our pick of the best student laptops currently available, ranging from humble typing machines to top-of-the-line desktop replacements for those hoping for a bit of LAN gaming between all that work...

The 11 best student laptops you can buy today

The Dell XPS 13 is the best student laptop money can buy.

1. Dell XPS 13 Dell raises its game once again, and delivers the world's best student laptop Specifications CPU: 8th-generation Intel Core i5 – i7 Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620 RAM: 4GB – 16GB Screen: 13.3-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080; non-touch) – UHD (3,840 x 2,160; touchscreen) Storage: 128GB – 1TB SSD Reasons to buy + Powerhouse performance + For student use and beyond Reasons to avoid - Not cheap $979 View at Amazon 54 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

If you're looking for one of the most refined and revitalised laptops on the market, look no further than the impressive Dell XPS 13. When it comes to performance you won’t be left wanting, thanks to its super slick 8th-generation Intel Core i5 – i7 CPU, while you can game lightly with the Intel UHD Graphics 620 graphics card.

Add in a repositioned webcam (for vlogging and streaming purposes, naturally) and a simply stunning 13.3-inch Full HD display and you’ve got a powerhouse in portable form.

The only caveat is it’s quite the investment, but it'll definitely see you through college, uni and beyond, and that raw quality and longevity, for us, make it the best student laptop in the world in 2019.

Note that this laptop got a minor upgrade at CES 2019 ready for the new year, making it better than ever.

Read the full review: Dell XPS 13

If you're fine using Chrome OS, then the Acer Chromebook 15 is a great, budget-friendly student laptop choice.

2. Acer Chromebook 15 The best student laptop available in 2019 running Chrome OS Specifications CPU: Intel Celeron 3205U 1.5GHz (dual-core) Graphics: Intel HD Graphics RAM: 4GB Screen: 15.6-inch, 1,920 x 1,080 pixels Storage: 32GB SSD Connectivity: 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0 Camera: 720p Weight: 4.85 pounds Dimensions: 15.08 x 9.65 x 0.95-inches Reasons to buy + An amazing monitor + Long-lasting battery + Very attractive price point Reasons to avoid - Flat speakers - Big and heavy $149 View at Walmart 610 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

The Chromebook 15 is a ridiculously cheap student laptop that's also very capable. The hardware is in line with that price, with lower specs across the board – but as the machine runs Chrome OS, it doesn't matter too much, with the laptop still delivering a fast and responsive usage experience.

And that 15.6-inch screen is an absolute delight, by the way. Again, its speakers are poor, with flat treble and weak bass – but at this price, you can afford an iPod as well. One of the best student laptops going in 2019 for those shopping on a budget, and who don't need a host of extra bells and whistles.

The Huawei Matebook X Pro is among the most premium student laptops available in 2019.

3. Huawei Matebook X Pro Mobile computing on steroids for students with serious studying needs Specifications CPU: 8th generation Intel Core i5 – i7 Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620, Nvidia GeForce MX150 2GB GDDR5 RAM: 8GB – 16GB Screen: 13.9-inch 3K (3,000 x 2,080) Storage: 512GB SSD Reasons to buy + Clean and vibrant display + Impeccable battery performance Reasons to avoid - Poor in-built webcam $995.99 View at Amazon 270 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

If you're going to kickstart your education, regardless of the subject or the level, why not invest in a student laptop that's not only built to last, but also one of the most powerful laptops you can buy in 2019? That’s what Huawei is offering with the robust MateBook X Pro, and it's going to have you covered whatever your subject.

Its attractive and sleek chassis is home to a lovely 13.9-inch 3K display, a meaty Nvidia GeForce MX150 2GB GDDR5 GPU, and a battery that will serve you well through even the lengthiest of all-nighters.

With all these specs and more, the Huawei MateBook X Pro has proved itself the new gold standard, and one of the very best 2019 laptops for students available.

The HP Pavilion 14 is an excellent choice if you want value for money during your student years.

4. HP Pavilion 14 The best student laptop for all-round value for money Specifications CPU: 8th generation Intel Core i5-8250U Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620 RAM: 8GB Screen: 14-inch (1,920 x 1,080) Storage: 256GB SSD Reasons to buy + Specs to handle most student needs + Solid build quality that will last $669.99 View at Walmart

We've got a lot of time for the HP Pavilion range of laptops: not the most stylish or the most powerful computers, but no-nonsense laptops that marry decent specs with good build quality. Numerous configurations are on sale besides the one we've highlighted here, so take your pick.

When it comes to picking the best student laptop, you want value for money rather than the best specs or the most dazzling display. This HP Pavilion 14 is just about affordable enough for most students and won't let you down while you're at college or university.

Samsung gatecrashes the best student laptop market with the stylish and capable Notebook 9 (2018).

5. Samsung Notebook 9 (2018) Samsung raises its laptop game with a gorgeous and capable student laptop Specifications CPU: 8th-generation Intel Core i7 Graphics: Nvidia GeForce MX150 RAM: 16GB DDR4 Screen: 15-inch FHD LED Storage: 256GB SSD Reasons to buy + Gorgeous display + Impressive performance Reasons to avoid - Keyboard is a letdown $1,038.99 View at Walmart 225 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Samsung's latest iteration of the Notebook 9 sees some of its most impressive specs to date, with all manner of top-of-the-line components adding up to make this one of the best student laptops for 2019.

There's that 8th-generation Intel Core i7 CPU producing some top-notch performance, while the graphical powerhouse that is the Nvidia GeForce MX150 will ensure your games and video rendering rarely falter. Oh, and what about that eye-catching 15-inch FHD LED display? And in a Samsung machine, no less.

Indeed, really the only thing that isn't top tier is the keyboard, which feels cheap-ish. Regardless, though, this is a quality all-round student laptop at an attractive price point.

Lenovo Yoga 530

6. Lenovo Yoga 530 The best student laptop for 2-in-1 computing Specifications CPU: Dual-core AMD Ryzen 3 2200U (2.5GHz-3.4GHz) RAM: 4GB Screen: 14-inch, 1,920 x 1,080 pixel resolution Storage: 128GB SSD Reasons to buy + Rotating hinge for the 14-inch display + Pick a colour to match your style Reasons to avoid - Not the best for demanding tasks Check Amazon

Versatility is important for the students of today and a 2-in-1 like the Yoga 530 series from Lenovo doubles up as a tablet when you don't need a full laptop – perfect for taking into lectures or seminars with you. It'll even stand up in a tent position for when you're watching movies.

The specs are very competitive for the price (though a stylus costs extra), and the Lenovo Yoga 530 should be able to chew through all the tasks you give it fairly rapidly. If you're after something a little bit different from your student laptop in 2019, this is worth a look.

The best student laptop running Windows 10 for tech enthusiasts right now is the Dell XPS 15.

7. Dell XPS 15 A portable student laptop powerhouse Specifications CPU: 2.6GHz Intel Core i7 6700HQ (quad-core, 6MB cache, up to 3.5GHz with Turbo Boost) Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 960M (with 2GB GDDR5) RAM: 16GB Dual Channel DDR4 (2,133MHz; 8GB x 2) Screen: 15.6-inch, 4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160) InfinityEdge touch Storage: 512GB PCIe SSD Reasons to buy + Dazzling 4K display + Portable for a 15-incher Reasons to avoid - Average battery life - A bit heavy $1,040 View at Amazon 59 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Like its smaller sibling, the awesome XPS 13, Dell's XPS 15 sports an almost bezel-less InfinityEdge display, but is better for long hours of work because of the larger screen. It brings the dual benefit of making whatever you're doing on its gorgeous 15-inch 4K screen come to life while also lending it the dimensions of a 14-inch laptop.

It's bag-friendly to boot and comes packing the goods in terms of specs, including an Nvidia GTX 960M mobile graphics card that's beefy enough to handle just about any game so long as you stick to 1080p.

The XPS 15's battery life is its main weakness, so don't expect its runtimes to stretch into the double figures without taking a booster pack along for the ride. Even with that against it, it's still one of the best student laptops out there.

Read the full review: Dell XPS 15

If money is no object, then the MacBook Pro 15-inch (2018) is the best student laptop you can buy running macOS.

8. MacBook Pro 15-inch (2018) The best student laptop for Apple fans shopping at the premium end of the market Specifications CPU: 8th generation Intel Core i7 – i9 Graphics: AMD Radeon Pro 555X – 560X, Intel UHD Graphics 630 RAM: 16GB – 32GB Screen: 15.4-inch, 2,880 x 1,800 Retina display Storage: 512GB – 4TB SSD Reasons to buy + Impressively thin design + Incredible performance Reasons to avoid - Very, very expensive $1,999.99 View at Best Buy

Another 2018 iteration of an already impressive model, the 15-inch Macbook Pro offers some of the most powerful specs on this list. If you're studying any form of graphic design or video production, then this might well be the machine for you.

Those sturdy 8th generation Intel Core i7 – i9 processors will ensure any program you throw at it runs like a dream, while that AMD Radeon Pro 555X GPU is going to cover the most demanding graphical performance needs.

It also boasts an improved keyboard for quieter keystrokes, so you can even take it to the local library without fear of being kicked out for noise pollution. A simply stunning laptop and one of the best student choices.

If you need a lightweight 2-in-1 computing experience, then the Microsoft Surface Go is the student laptop for you.

9. Microsoft Surface Go An excellent 2-in-1 student laptop for lightweight computing Specifications CPU: Intel Pentium Gold Processor 4415Y Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 615 RAM: 4GB – 8GB Screen: 10-inch Storage: 64GB eMMC / 128GB SSD Reasons to buy + Incredibly portable + 2-in-1 laptop / tablet versatility + Top build quality Reasons to avoid - Lightweight computing only $398.99 View at Amazon 198 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

If you're a student and need a system that can handle lightweight computing tasks, and can be carried around easily, and can transform into a tablet for entertainment and creative sessions, then the Microsoft Surface Go is an excellent option – especially so if you're shopping on a particularly tight budget.

Indeed, as we said in our Surface Go review, this system definitely delivers on the creativity chops. "The performance of the Surface Pen on the Go was impeccable," we noted, and "responsiveness felt instant and lines appeared smoothly as we sketched – there was no lag at all, which can be a killer for a drawing device."

It ticks all the boxes for one of the best student laptops in 2019 and the versatility of the form factor really makes it stand out. You've got a choice of configurations to pick from to balance power and price.

Get top laptop and tablet performance in a single system with the Microsoft Surface Pro.

10. Microsoft Surface Pro The best all-rounder student laptop for hybrid, 2-in-1 computing Specifications CPU: 7th generation Intel Core m3 – i7 Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 615 – Iris Plus Graphics 640 RAM: 4GB – 16GB Screen: 12.3-inch, 2,736 x 1,824 PixelSense display Storage: 128GB – 1TB SSD Reasons to buy + Seamless 2-in-1 experience + Significantly better performance than previous model $579.99 View at Amazon 610 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

A step up in terms of performance from the Microsoft Surface Go we highlighted above, the Microsoft Surface Pro delivers the same 2-in-1 versatility but more power and performance across the board. It's one of the best student laptops in 2019 if you've got a little bit more money to spend, though again multiple configurations are available.

This Pro model is as versatile as they come, with a 7th generation Intel Core m3 – i7 CPU and a fanless cooling system for truly silent running. If you’re looking to keep working on the commute to and from class, on campus, in halls or at home, the Surface Pro can flip in and out of either mode with silky smooth ease as well, making it very bus or train friendly.

Naturally, if you're a student and don't already have a tablet, then the Surface Pro can deliver excellent slate functionality, too, saving you money and keeping the amount of expensive tech you need to lug round to a minimum.

A budget-friendly, hybrid, best student laptop.

11. Asus Chromebook Flip A 2-in-1 best student laptop that won’t cripple your bank balance Specifications CPU: Intel Core m3 Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 515 RAM: 4GB Screen: 12.5-inch, Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) LED backlit anti-glare Storage: 64GB eMMC + TPM Reasons to buy + Impressively vibrant 1080p display + Android app support $472.98 View at Amazon 1 Amazon customer review ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

If you're looking to bring the world of 2-in-1 computing into your student life without burning your bank balance to the ground, then the Chromebook Flip from Asus is an ideal choice.

At less than £500, you're not getting knockout specs, but with an Intel HD Graphics 515 and a Intel Core m3 CPU this acrobatic laptop offers enough grunt to run all the programs you could need for school, college or university.

The real selling point here is its gorgeous 920 x 1080 Full HD 12.5-inch display that adds vibrant style to its support for Android apps and the Google Play Store.

For those who don't want to splash on the 15-inch, Apple has revamped the Air in spectacular style. (Image credit: Apple)

12. Apple MacBook Air (2019) The best student laptop for Mac fans on a budget Specifications CPU: 1.6GHz Intel Core-i5 Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 617 RAM: 8GB Screen: 13.3-inch LED 2560x1600 with IPS Storage: 128GB or 256GB SSD Connectivity: USB-C (USB 3.1) Weight: 1.25 kg Reasons to buy + Thin and light + Retina display + Apple desirable $999 View at PC Richard & Son

Following the untimely death of the 12-inch MacBook, Apple has made some adjustments to the MacBook Air lineup, dropping the price for the base-spec model to just £1,099 and boosting the internal components to offer both power and portability.

For students, it's hard to do better than the MacBook Air: a beautiful design, the latest version of macOS, and enough oomph to play SIMS until your hearts desire ⁠— or to do uni work... Both models also feature what Apple describes as an updated keyboard, which seeks to fix some of the reliability issues that plagued the previous generations.

Those seeking more power or storage alongside the thin design will be pleased to know that Apple offers a range of upgrades. The £1,299 model, for example, doubles the base storage to 256GB.

For Windows 10 fans, it's hard to go wrong with ASUS' latest ZenBook 13. (Image credit: ASUS)

13. ASUS ZenBook 13 UX333FA Thin, light, and more than enough battery for a full day of classes. Specifications CPU: Intel Core i3-8145U and upwards Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620 RAM: 8GB Screen: 13.3-inch LED, Full HD Storage: 256GB or 512GB SSD Connectivity: 2x USB 3, 1x USB 2, HDMI Reasons to buy + Thin and light design + Great battery life + Versatile track pad $799.99 View at Amazon 323 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

ASUS have made a name for themselves selling well-designed, reliable laptops and the ZenBook 13 is no different, making it the perfect laptops for students around the world. With it's cheap starting price of around £850 for the i5 model, there isn't too much competition. One fun thing is, at the push of a button, the trackpad can turn into a numerical pad.

Battery life is at the core of the appeal of the ZenBook 13, offering around 10 hours of usage in many tests, easily enough for a full day of note-taking and note-making on campus, followed by some evening Netflix. The thin and light design means it's not a hassle to fit the laptop into your bag, either.

Lead image credit: Getty