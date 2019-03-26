4 best free VPN options 2019

Free VPN services have their pros and their cons - especially if you're more interested in a free VPN than the best overall VPN. There certainly are plenty of free VPNs you can download right now that will allow you to encrypt your traffic, stay obscured online and allow you access to blocked or IP-restricted sites.

But there are also some real dangers with free VPN services. The main one is that they need to make a profit somehow and this is not usually a good thing for the end user. For a start, Free VPNs have less servers, no customer service and come with plenty of technical issues that standard VPN services do not have.

And the way some of them monetise is to turn you into a product they sell on to other parties. That essentially means logging some of your data and flogging it to people you'd rather didn't even know you existed.

Free VPN services based offshore are almost always a lot less sophisticated than paid ones, and that means using a free service to try and access US Netflix etc can be an extremely frustrating experience. Sometimes it might work, sometimes it might not.

You've also got the fact that while VPNs encrypt your data, the VPN service itself has access to that encryption key! So if they want they can easily take a peak at what you're up to, leaving you horribly exposed, depending on what you've been up to.

So our advice is to not use a free VPN unless it really is for occasional, very casual use. For the odd IP-hopping use case, they can work. But if you're planning on using the VPN a lot and for streaming video etc we'd highly recommend going for one of the overall best VPN services - they're not free but they're also pretty cheap in the grand scheme of things.

The best free VPN services 2019:





1. Hotspot Shield Free VPN The best FREE VPN service currently available Specifications Number of servers: N/A Server locations: 25 IP addresses: N/A Maximum devices supported: 5 Reasons to buy + Easy-to-use + 500MB daily data allowance + Security focused Reasons to avoid - Performance can suffer a bit - Set up is a bit fiddly 1 month Visit Site at Hotspot Shield

Hotspot Shield is a premium VPN service that offers a free tier to hook customers in. And the great news is that the free tier is actually good enough for pretty much anyone who just needs a basic VPN to hide their identity and encrypt their web traffic. It gives you 15GB of free data every month which works out at about 500MB per day - more than enough for regular web browsing and the occasional YouTube video.

The Hotspot Shield free VPN apps are really smart and easy to use as well, so if you're worried about not knowing how to work your VPN then stop worrying right now! The only minor complication with Hotspot Shield is that it does require you to agree to a free trial of the premium service when you first log in to the service - when that expires then you are free to fall back to the free tier.

We've been using Hotspot Shield's free VPN service for a few years now and it's a reliable option we'd recommend to anyone who doesn't need a full paid service.

2. TunnelBear TunnelBear is another excellent free VPN service you can download today Specifications Free: Yes Number of servers: ~1,000 Server locations: 20+ IP addresses: N/A Maximum devices supported: 5 Reasons to buy + User friendly apps + Use it on mobile and desktop Reasons to avoid - Very basic - Only 500MB each month 1 month Visit Site at TunnelBear

TunnelBear is one of the best known best free VPN services available. It's a serious VPN that's serious about customer satisfaction, privacy and security. So the upside is that you're getting a VPN that works, and can be trusted not to hold loads of data on you and sell you out at the earliest opportunity! The downside is that the free tier of TunnelBear only gets you 500MB bandwidth each month which is a lot less than Hotspot Shield above. That means for many people having it always-on will leave you caught short well before the end of the month, and absolutely rules out using it to stream endless episodes of Rick and Morty on Netflix. The free VPN tear at TunnelBear is certainly designed as a gateway to the paid tier which offers unlimited data but will cost you real money. If you're going to pay for a VPN we'd suggest getting a premium one like Express, but if you're only interested in a free option then TunnelBear is a decent option.

Windscribe is a new name on the block, but its data cap and emphasis on privacy make it a winner

3. Windscribe Windscribe is the best free VPN if you need a generous amount of free data Specifications Free: Yes Number of servers: N/A Server locations: 8 IP addresses: N/A Maximum devices supported: 1 Reasons to buy + 10GB of data per month + Sterling privacy policy Reasons to avoid - No Android client 1 month Visit Site at Windscribe

There's one other strong free VPN offering that's easy to recommend and that's Windscribe. This free VPN actually offers 20x as much free data as TunnelBear above, so if you're planning on staying connected at all times or streaming video/music through the VPN, this one will get you most of the way there. Of course, there's nothing to stop you installing more than one of these services at the same time and switching between them. Windscribe is easy to sign up for and doesn't require any personal information (makes sense to give your email address though, otherwise you'll be locked out if you forget your password). Windscribe will boost your data by 5GB if you send out a tweet about the service, and if you refer a friend who subscribes to the paid tier you'll be given access to that higher tier at no charge!

The fastest free VPN in the world

4. Speedify Speedify is a turbocharger VPN which will speed up your connection Specifications Free: Yes Number of servers: 30+ Server locations: 20+ IP addresses: N/A Maximum devices supported: 5 Reasons to buy + Awesome performance boosting + Solid on the privacy front Reasons to avoid - Only 1GB data - Basic service 1 month Visit Site at Speedify VPN

Speedify the third and final free VPN service that we recommend thinking about signing up to. It's a little different than the two options above in that it's designed from the ground up to absolutely maximise your connection speed. So if you're on a laptop with ethernet and wifi connections, it'll utilize both to pull bits out of the internet to the max. If you're on a phone it can use your 4G and WiFi connections at the same time to do the same time - to maximise throughput of data, improving download speeds and render times. In our tests this all proved to be more than just hot air - it really did work to speed up our download and browsing speeds. At the same time it's doing all the things you'd want from a VPN, ecrypting and obscuring, so you're private, safe and anonymous. The catch here is that you only get 1GB of free data. You get 4GB in the first month but that drops down to 1GB after that which just isn't enough if you're planning to use it a lot.

The best overall VPN in the world...

