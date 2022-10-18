This is when Google Pixel 7 users get their free Android phone VPN upgrade

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

One of the most interesting announcements during the launch of the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro was that anyone who bought either of the firm's new best Android phones would get a VPN at "no extra cost".

Precise timing on when Pixel 7 owners would get access to this VPN was not forthcoming during the event, though. However, as of today, that has changed, with Google officially confirming when the elite freebie is dropping.

As reported by 9to5Google (opens in new tab), Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro users "can access VPN by Google One at no extra cost on those devices through the Google One app without a Google One subscription in December of 2022."

So, there you go, the free VPN is unlocked in December 2022.

For those not in the loop with VPNs, a VPN (which stands for 'virtual private network', is a tool that helps people stay secure online, enhancing privacy by encrypting all internet traffic from the user. This means that third parties, such as their internet service provider, bots, advertisers and more cannot spy on them.

T3 reviews and rates all the best VPN on the market today, and we recommend them highly to anyone who takes their online privacy seriously. The thing is, though, good VPNs cost money, so the fact that Google is giving Pixel 7 users VPN access for free is a really nice bonus. Google is showing its customers it is serious about user privacy and offering a really good reason to upgrade to one of its new Android phones.

Want to know what owning a Pixel 7 is like? Then be sure to check out T3's 5 things I wish I knew before buying the Google Pixel 7 feature now.