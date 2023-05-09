Huawei Mate X3 is a thinner folding phone with a clever way to let off heat

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Huawei has unveiled a new foldable device, the Mate X3 alongside its new flagship P60 Pro. The company has been making some of the best folding phones since 2019, so has a fair bit of experience in the market, offering both inwardly and outwardly folding devices. While the X3 is an inwardly folding device (as opposed to the Xs models that fold outward), it still lays claim to being the thinnest and lightest folding phone on the market.

The device has a thickness of just 5.3mm when flat, or 11.08mm when folded, and weighs just 239g. Not bad for a phone that combines not only a 7.58-inch screen on the inside but a 6.4-inch screen on the outside too. Both screens have 120hz refresh and true colour, while the outer one is protected by Kunlun Glass, a super durable glass design to withstand drops and knocks. The phone is also splashproof, with IPX8 water resistance.

The hinge that helps the Mate X3 fold completely flat has been redesigned and includes a flex stop feature, so it will hold at between 45 and 100 degrees. This means you can keep the phone part open to allow easy selfies from a surface. That hinge now also plays a big part in the phone’s cooling system, allowing the heat to dissipate faster by using the metal of the hinge.

(Image credit: Huawei)

It might be a folding phone, but the Mate X3 still offers a decent camera selection. The main camera is a 50MP ultra vision device, with a laser focus sensor to allow for fast shooting. There’s also a 12MP periscope telephoto camera with a 5x optical zoom and image stabilisation and a 13MP ultra-wide camera with a 2.5cm macro mode.

There’s also a 4800mAh battery with 66W charging to deliver a full charge in just 37 minutes. You can also use the Huawei wireless charger on this model for 50W wireless charging.

(Image credit: Huawei)