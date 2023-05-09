Huawei P60 Pro shows off its massive lens and new finish

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Huawei has unveiled its latest flagship phone the P60 Pro. Replacing the current P50 Pro it continues to raise the bar for photographic features with a huge main camera lens on the rear, accompanied by two smaller lenses. This is all part of Huawei’s Xmage philosophy, which combines optical, mechanical and imaging technology to provide the best possible image from your phone’s camera. Huawei also announced a new folding phone, the Huawei Mate X3, a super thin inwardly folding device.

Aside from the large lens, the rear of the Huawei P60 Pro stands out thanks to a new white pearlescent finish for the 12GB/512GB version. This is made from mother of pearl, giving each phone a unique texture to the design and a marble-like effect to the look. For those that prefer something more subtle, the 8GB/256GB version comes in a matte black finish, known as feather sand, due to the texture in the finish.

On the front is a 6.67-inch quad-curved display – meaning that it curves on both sides as well as the top and bottom. This is an OLED true-colour display with a variable refresh rate of 1-120hz. It’s also covered with new Kunlun Glass. This is an ultra-durable glass that is more drop-resistant and pressure resistant than regular glass. The whole phone is also IP68 dust and water-resistant.

(Image credit: Huawei)

The camera array on the rear of the Huawei P60 Pro combines three camera units. The main camera is a 48MP device with a variable aperture, allowing it to provide 10 stops between f/1.4 and f/4. The new telephoto camera is also a 48MP device but uses a periscope design to provide the 3.5x optical zoom. This camera also provides a super macro mode to focus down to just 2.5cm in front of the lens. The third camera is a 13MP ultrawide unit, with a nice wide f/2.2 aperture.

Tech editor, Mike Lowe tried out the Huawei P60 Pro ahead of the launch and said about the telephoto macro mode that it "is unlike anything I've ever used in any phone to date."

All of the cameras use an RYYB sensor that replaces the green filter with two yellows, to maximise the light that reaches the pixels. Compared to the previous P50 Pro, the main camera on the P60 Pro allows 2.9x the amount of light in – presumably thanks in part to those huge front elements. Huawei won’t comment on the size of the sensor, but that glass could certainly accommodate something sizable behind it.

If all that’s not enough to whet your appetite, the P60 Pro also features a hefty 4815mAh battery with 88w wired charging, allowing it to charge to 50% in just 10 mins. It can also do 50W wireless charging with the Huawei wireless charging device. In the box comes an 88W dual charger, which features both a USB-C and USB-A port – though they can only be used one at a time.

The Huawei P60 Pro is available in two versions: with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage (in black only) for £1199.99; and with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage (Rococo Pearl only) for £1299.99.

Of course, the one downside likely to impact the P60 Pro's best phone status is that there’s no 5G service here, only 4G. But unless you live in a big city, you might not be getting much 5G from your network anyway.