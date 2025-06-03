Thinner, lighter Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 rival teased
Video shows this device will weigh less than 219g and could be a Samsung beater
Quick Summary
A Vivo executive has teased the X Fold 5 in a video posted to Weibo, showing just how thin and light it will be.
Few other details were revealed, although we it's demonstrated that the new folding phone will be lighter than the 219g X Fold 3.
Samsung hasn't announced its Galaxy Z Fold 7 as yet, with the device expected to launch later this summer alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 7, but there is already a rival in the making that could give it a serious run for its money.
Vivo has teased its upcoming X Fold 5 in a video shared by executive Han Boxiao on Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo (via 91Mobiles), and it presents just how thin and light the new foldable phone will be.
The X Fold 5 succeeds the company's X Fold 3 that launched in 2024, with Vivo choosing to skip the number 4 as it's associated with bad luck in Chinese culture.
We see the X Fold 5 placed on scales alongside the X Fold 3, with the new device clearly lighter than its predecessor, which weighs just 219g. Vivo hasn't indicated just how much lighter, however.
It is also expected to be thinner and while that's tricky to see in the video, previous reports have suggested the X Fold 5 will measure 4.3mm when closed and 9.3mm when open. The X Fold 3 measures 4.7mm when closed and 10.2mm when open.
The design of the X Fold 5 isn't really shown in the video so it's not currently clear whether it will have a large camera module on the rear (like its predecessor). No other details were revealed.
What other details do we know about the Vivo X Fold 5?
Previous rumours have suggested the Vivo X Fold 5 will run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 platform – which was the 2023 flagship platform from Qualcomm – and come with 16GB of RAM along with 512GB of storage. It's also said to feature a 6,000mAh battery and have 90W fast charging.
Elsewhere, a 6.53-inch cover display is expected to grace the front of this folding device, opening up to an 8.03-inch internal display, while a triple camera setup like the X Fold 3 is also rumoured.
Apparently, the Vivo X Fold 5 will launch in China this month, though no official details have been revealed as yet on that front.
