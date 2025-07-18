Nothing Phones get an essential new update, but not all models – is yours on the list?

Quick Summary There's an update for Essential Space on the Nothing Phone (3) devices. It expands on the features, potentially making it even more useful when assembling your thoughts.

The Nothing Phone (3) was recently announced and we've already put it through the review process, leaving impressed with its performance and appreciative of its unique quirks.

It also debuted some new features for the brand's Essential Space, which is refers to as a second memory.

The idea behind Essential Space is that things like notes, screenshots and ideas can be captured in Essential Space for easy access later. Nothing pitches it as a creative's online memory, where AI can help sort your thoughts. Others might see it more like that drawer in your kitchen where you dump things that don't really have a home.

Whatever your perception, it's getting an update, bringing a couple of new features.

First, it will seamlessly integrate with Google Calendar, which is exactly the sort of thing that AI should be doing.

Second, you can now edit the summary that AI writes. If it's not quite right, you can change it to be exactly what you want.

And finally, there's an update to flip-to-record, which was a new feature introduced on the Nothing Phone (3). When you've recording something, you'll have the option to turn that into an image, PDF or markdown for sharing, meaning it's a little more versatile.

The updates bring more functionality to Essential Space, fleshing out one of the areas where Nothing looks to stand apart from the AI offering on other devices.

Nothing shared the update via a new X account called @Essential, which looks like it's going to be dedicated to the Essential experiences on the phone.

Essential Space is an independent app, it's not tied to the core OS, so it updates from Google Play. You can find the app here, but if your phone automatically updates its apps, it will happen in the background. If you're not sure whether your phone can run it, you can always head over and take a look.

But to take the guesswork out of things, the list of supporting devices is those with the Essential button. That includes the Nothing Phone (3), Nothing Phone (3a) and Nothing Phone (3a) Pro.

The Nothing Phone (3) also received another update earlier in the week so if you're lucky enough to own the device, you'll want to make sure you're running the latest software.