Nothing confirms death of a fan favourite feature before its Phone (3) launch
One of the hallmarks of Nothing’s phones has been axed, or has it?
Quick Summary
Nothing has revealed it's ditching one of the defining features of its phones so far.
But while the Glyph Interface is said to be dead, I expect it to be replaced with something else distinctive.
Nothing is preparing for the launch of the Nothing Phone (3), which has been confirmed for July. We currently don’t know much about this device, but if the latest tease from the company is to be believed, it's about to ditch one of its most defining features.
The Glyph Interface was one of the mechanisms that Nothing used to differentiate its phones from all the other Android devices when it launched in 2022. The use of LED strips on the back allowed a new interface on the rear, but it never really did anything, apart from look different.
It now seems that Nothing is moving on from the Glyph Interface, sharing a post on X that reads “We killed the Glyph Interface”. Beneath this, company founder and CEO Carl Pei simply adds “RIP”.
We killed the Glyph Interface. pic.twitter.com/wlLHNzzc72May 29, 2025
Taken at face value, it looks like Nothing is removing a feature that’s become synonymous with its phones. But you can’t take anything at face value with Pei's firm. Everything is a carefully crafted message and there’s no value in telling people that the Glyph Interface is dead.
What’s likely to follow is something about the Glyph Interface being reborn. While is current implementation doesn’t do much more than add novelty, the company could be looking at something more exciting – a different novelty to adorn its devices.
There’s a suggestion that Nothing will turn to a dot matrix – or Glyph Matrix – system instead, allowing some sort of customisable detailing on the rear of the phone. This wouldn’t be unique, however, with ROG using such a system on the ROG Phone 9 and other devices.
Still, as it stands, we can expect some sort of change.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
What do we know about the Nothing Phone (3) so far?
In truth we don’t know much about the Nothing Phone (3), although the CEO has confirmed a couple of details. First, it’s the phone that Nothing always wanted to build, with an AI system that it has wanted to put in its devices from the off. Second, it’s going to cost around £800 ($1065, €950).
It’s been confirmed that it will be on sale in the US too, which not all previous Nothing phones have, but beyond that, we’re starting to move into speculation.
It’s thought that the codename for the phone is Metroid, we’re expecting flagship hardware, but it’s not certain whether that’s Snapdragon 8 Elite or Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, while the battery is expected to be larger than 5,000mAh.
For the cameras we know very little, but we’re expecting a triple lens arrangement that's rumoured to have a larger main and telephoto sensor than the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro. That's about it for now.
Chris has been writing about consumer tech for over 15 years. Formerly the Editor-in-Chief of Pocket-lint, he's covered just about every product launched, witnessed the birth of Android, the evolution of 5G, and the drive towards electric cars. You name it and Chris has written about it, driven it or reviewed it. Now working as a freelance technology expert, Chris' experience sees him covering all aspects of smartphones, smart homes and anything else connected. Chris has been published in titles as diverse as Computer Active and Autocar, and regularly appears on BBC News, BBC Radio, Sky, Monocle and Times Radio. He was once even on The Apprentice... but we don't talk about that.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
I tried Sage’s new Barista Touch Impress with Cold Brew, and it’s the upgrade I never knew I needed
Should you buy the Sage Barista Touch Impress with Cold Extraction?
-
Erupting from the earth, Mark Levinson’s new audiophile amps are high-Tectonic
We think you'll lava great time listening to these high-end Hi-Fi components
-
Nothing boss teases future where smartphone apps don't exist
Would you want a phone where there are no apps?
-
Nothing Phone (3) launch confirmed – here's when the new flagship will land
This could be an Android phone killer
-
Nothing just announced a surprise new product – and it's nothing it's done before
The partnership with KEF makes a lot of sense now
-
After CEO tease, the Nothing Phone (3) just appeared online
Nothing Phone (3) leaks and teases are coming thick and fast now
-
Nothing Phone (3) revealed with a price that might shock some
Nothing is going up in the world – including its prices
-
Nothing could be planning high-end headphones with KEF sound to rival Apple AirPods Max
This could be a big deal
-
Nothing Phone (3) could launch sooner than expected, as official teases start online
Nothing appears to be preparing for its next flagship phone launch, finally
-
Nothing boss confirms Nothing Phone (3) US release – tariffs be damned
Those wanting the Nothing Phone (3) in the US have just got some good news