I've tested the Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro – still the top gaming phone, now with a cooler case!

Even if you're the most hardcore gaming fan out there, chances are you don't own one of the best gaming phones on the market. It's a massively niche sector, with very few players remaining in the game.

In fact, for the last few years, if you wanted a really good gaming phone you had a choice of two: the Asus ROG Phone or the Redmagic model. Both offered good spec sheets with different features designed to lure your allegiances one way or another.

Now, Asus has launched the next device in its gaming phone range: the Asus ROG Phone 9. That features the latest and greatest technology which the brand has to offer.

Asus ROG Phone 9: what's new?

By and large, this feels like an incremental upgrade over the outgoing Asus ROG Phone 8. You'll get the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite processor inside, as well as a gentle boost to the maximum refresh rate on offer.

Cameras remain largely the same, though, which will be a shame for some users. The battery does get a slight boost – up to 5,800mAh – though that still won't satisfy users looking for the 6,000mAh cell from the Asus ROG Phone 7.

What is new this time out is a lot of software upgrades. You'll get added gaming features courtesy of the AI-engine inside. Users can enjoy a range of features designed to make gaming easier.

There's also a new version of the Hybrid Gimbal Stabiliser. The new 3.0 variant should ensure even smoother video footage – it's a real knockout on the Asus range.

Speaking of the range, it's worth noting exactly what's on offer. You've got the base model Asus ROG Phone 9, the ROG Phone 9 Pro, and the ROG Phone 9 Pro Edition. Quite aside from being unnecessarily unclear, the 9 Pro Edition packs in 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, and offers a few added extras like the AeroActive Cooler.

Asus ROG Phone 9: Accessories

Where this range really pops is the accessories on offer. As you'll know if you've ever used a ROG Phone, they come with some seriously cool kit.

This time out, you'll have the option of purchasing the AeroActive Cooler – essentially a clip-mount fan which attaches to the rear of the device – but there's also a killer cooling case. That uses a material similar to that of a cooling mat, and places it next to the rear panel, to keep it cool.

That's quite possibly my favourite accessory of any device. It's such a simple design, but it just helps to keep things cool without adding unnecessary bulk.

Asus ROG Phone 9: Performance

This might actually be the toughest section to write, because there really are no surprises when it comes to the ROG Phone 9. That's certainly not a bad thing – in essence, if you've ever used a gaming phone, you'll know what to expect.

These things are absolute powerhouses, meaning they burn through regular daily tasks with ease. It's kind of like how a powerlifter won't struggle with an extra large grocery delivery, even though you might break a sweat.

Move into the gaming realm and things get even more impressive. I have a couple of regular testing beds – EA FC Mobile, COD Mobile and Genshin Impact – and all were taken in the stride of the ROG Phone 9.

While I'm sure longer sessions would start to prove taxing, the sheer volume of cooling and performance boosting specs install faith in me. The AeroActive Cooler is just as good as ever, delivering a burst of cooling energy right above the processor itself.

I also absolutely love the Chill Case. I can't quite tell whether its effects are placebo or not, but it makes a lot of sense regardless. This isn't for the hardcore sessions, but rather a neat something to add on for everyday use.

Asus ROG Phone 9: Verdict

So, should you buy one? Well, that's a tricky one to answer. While the base model will set you back just £949 (approx. $1,200 / AU$1,850) the top spec 9 Pro Edition model costs £1,299 (approx. $1,650 / AU$2,500). That's at the higher end of what you'd expect to pay for an Android phone.

Still, it's certainly not absurd. You'd pay something close to that for models like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, for example.

The question, then, is not exactly one of cost, but more one of character. There aren't all that many people out there who game on their phone enough to warrant such a hardy device. For most of us, the odd 20 minute stint on a lunch break or during a commute won't be taxing enough to justify.

However, that market is certainly growing. Paired up with the ROG Tessen, this could easily fill the void of a Steam Deck or a ROG Ally for those who don't need a truly dedicated unit. If that sounds like you, the ROG Phone 9 is a worthwhile device.