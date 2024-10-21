Asus ROG Phone 9 announced – with some seriously exciting specs

Quick Summary A new Asus gaming phone is coming, and it looks really impressive. The Asus ROG Phone 9 series will be launched next month.

While picking out one of the best Android phones is a great option for most people, there are some occasions where a more specialist device is required. Those specialist devices often offer hardware or software which can excel in particular scenarios.

For example, if you spend a lot of time playing top mobile games, one of the best gaming phones is a great shout. They'll often include stronger processors, and specialised cooling systems to cope with the higher intensity.

One of my favourite gaming phones from last year was the Asus ROG Phone 8. That featured a jam packed spec sheet, with lots to love for gamers on the go.

Now, its successor is coming – and it could be an even more impressive handset. For starters, it's slated to use the brand new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

That has just been unveiled as part of the Snapdragon Summit event, and represents the pinnacle of the brand's output right now. That's being paired with a second-generation Qualcomm Oryon CPU and an enhanced Adreno GPU for across the board performance.

There's not too much more to speak around right now, although we do also get a look at the design. That's broadly similar to last year's design, though notably we appear to have missed out on the display this time out. That's something of a shame – I did enjoy using that last time out – though I can't imagine it proved especially useful for lots of users.

The back panel looks to be a similarly textured black colour, with a diagonal pattern on the bottom half. The camera bump also appears to be practically identical, though there's nothing to say that what's happening internally is also unchanged.

With the device coming to market on the 19th of November, we should know more in a little under a month.