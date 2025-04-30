Nothing boss confirms Nothing Phone (3) US release – tariffs be damned

Those wanting the Nothing Phone (3) in the US have just got some good news

Nothing Phone (2)
(Image credit: Future / Chris Hall)
Chris Hall's avatar
By
published
in News
Quick Summary

Nothing Phone (3) will be available to buy in the US, according to company founder Carl Pei.

The confirmation comes from X, with Pei responding to a question from a fan. Previous devices have only been available through a "beta" programme.

Nothing has just announced the CMF Phone 2 Pro, its affordable phone with an expanded range of photography options, and now the message is shifting to the Nothing Phone (3).

Expected to be its next device to launch, we now have confirmation that it’s going to be available in the US.

This comes directly from company founder and CEO Carl Pei, who responded to a question on X (formerly Twitter) which asked if the Nothing Phone (3) was going to be available in the US. Pei replied by simply saying “100%”.

That doesn’t mean it’s just going to be available, but that it will be properly sold in the US and not through Nothing’s “beta” programme.

Nothing’s devices in the US have been awkward to buy, because they haven’t been widely available through all retail channels, instead only selling through the company directly and lacking full support for US network bands. That’s a shame, because it offers some excellent Android phones.

The last phone that was properly available in the US was the Nothing Phone (2) that was launched in 2023. But since then, the Phone (2a) and the Phone (3a) models have taken the “beta” route instead – just as the CMF devices have done.

When will the Nothing Phone (3) launch?

Up to this point, the Nothing Phone (3) has been a little like the holy grail. It was first touted for launch in 2024 and was expected to be the device that then launched as the Phone (3a).

Carl Pei first officially mentioned the Nothing Phone (3) in June 2024, saying that Nothing AI would make its debut on the Nothing Phone (3) “next year”. At the time it wasn’t clear if AI was launching in 2025 or if the phone was launching in 2025, but now we know, with confirmation that the Nothing Phone (3) will launch in Q3 2025.

It’s a slightly odd arrangement, launch a sub-variant of a device before the device itself, which is what it feels like happened with the Nothing Phone (3a).

As a result of the switcharoo with these device launches, we don’t know much about what the Nothing Phone (3) will offer, we just know that it’s going to be launching later in the year.

That timeline will put it into contention with the iPhone 17 and Google Pixel 10 and it might be that Nothing is going to target the flagship category for the first time.

Chris Hall
Chris Hall

Chris has been writing about consumer tech for over 15 years. Formerly the Editor-in-Chief of Pocket-lint, he's covered just about every product launched, witnessed the birth of Android, the evolution of 5G, and the drive towards electric cars. You name it and Chris has written about it, driven it or reviewed it. Now working as a freelance technology expert, Chris' experience sees him covering all aspects of smartphones, smart homes and anything else connected. Chris has been published in titles as diverse as Computer Active and Autocar, and regularly appears on BBC News, BBC Radio, Sky, Monocle and Times Radio. He was once even on The Apprentice... but we don't talk about that. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸