Nothing boss confirms Nothing Phone (3) US release – tariffs be damned
Those wanting the Nothing Phone (3) in the US have just got some good news
Nothing Phone (3) will be available to buy in the US, according to company founder Carl Pei.
The confirmation comes from X, with Pei responding to a question from a fan. Previous devices have only been available through a "beta" programme.
Nothing has just announced the CMF Phone 2 Pro, its affordable phone with an expanded range of photography options, and now the message is shifting to the Nothing Phone (3).
Expected to be its next device to launch, we now have confirmation that it’s going to be available in the US.
This comes directly from company founder and CEO Carl Pei, who responded to a question on X (formerly Twitter) which asked if the Nothing Phone (3) was going to be available in the US. Pei replied by simply saying “100%”.
That doesn’t mean it’s just going to be available, but that it will be properly sold in the US and not through Nothing’s “beta” programme.
Nothing’s devices in the US have been awkward to buy, because they haven’t been widely available through all retail channels, instead only selling through the company directly and lacking full support for US network bands. That’s a shame, because it offers some excellent Android phones.
The last phone that was properly available in the US was the Nothing Phone (2) that was launched in 2023. But since then, the Phone (2a) and the Phone (3a) models have taken the “beta” route instead – just as the CMF devices have done.
When will the Nothing Phone (3) launch?
Up to this point, the Nothing Phone (3) has been a little like the holy grail. It was first touted for launch in 2024 and was expected to be the device that then launched as the Phone (3a).
Carl Pei first officially mentioned the Nothing Phone (3) in June 2024, saying that Nothing AI would make its debut on the Nothing Phone (3) “next year”. At the time it wasn’t clear if AI was launching in 2025 or if the phone was launching in 2025, but now we know, with confirmation that the Nothing Phone (3) will launch in Q3 2025.
It’s a slightly odd arrangement, launch a sub-variant of a device before the device itself, which is what it feels like happened with the Nothing Phone (3a).
As a result of the switcharoo with these device launches, we don’t know much about what the Nothing Phone (3) will offer, we just know that it’s going to be launching later in the year.
That timeline will put it into contention with the iPhone 17 and Google Pixel 10 and it might be that Nothing is going to target the flagship category for the first time.
