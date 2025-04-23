Nothing Phone (3) launch confirmed by company founder
But there are a few things to get out of the way first
Quick Summary
Nothing boss Carl Pei has revealed that the company's next flagship phone will launch in Q3 2025.
That means the Nothing Phone (3) is likely to appear around a year after its predecessor – around mid-July.
Nothing is currently gearing up to launch its next Android Phone – the CMF Phone 2 Pro from its budget sub-brand. However, never one to shy away from an early reveal and/or tease, the company's founder and CEO has confirmed the release window for its next flagship handset too.
In a reply to a question about the Nothing Phone (3) posted on X, Carl Pei replied that it will arrive in Q3 this year.
That means we'll see the successor to the much-loved Nothing Phone (2) sometime between the beginning of July and end of September.
It's not exactly a surprising timeline for the series – the current model launched mid-July last year and Q3 is a traditional zone for phone launches – Samsung, Google and, of course, Apple traditionally unleash devices in that window.
However, hearing it from the horse's mouth, so to speak, is about as guaranteed as you can get.
At present, little else is known about the Nothing Phone (3). Pei has previously teased that it'll come with AI baked into the experience (as per 91Mobiles). We also fully expect it to embrace the Essential Space technology that debuted with the Nothing Phone (3a) series. However, major specification leaks have been thin on the ground.
Not to worry though, Nothing will undoubtedly drip feed new information regularly come the summer months and the weeks leading up to release.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
And as for the CMF Phone 2 Pro, you can actually watch that launch online next Monday, 28 April. We'll bring you more on that handset in the coming days, too.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Here's Nothing's new phone ahead of launch, as an official CMF Phone 2 Pro video arrives
The CMF Phone 2 Pro shows off its angles in this new teaser video
By Chris Hall
-
Nothing's CMF Phone 2 shown in hands-on leak – could be the best-looking budget device ever made
You don't have to spend big to snag a good-looking phone
By Sam Cross
-
Nothing Phone (3a) and (3a) will introduce a new button – here's what it does
Will this button be the key to essential new features on the Nothing Phone (3a)?
By Chris Hall
-
Surprise extra Nothing phone could launch with (3a) and (3a) Pro
Has Nothing got something else up its sleeve for the Phone (3a) launch?
By Carrie Marshall
-
Your OG Nothing Phone just got a surprising free update
And a surprising new feature too
By Britta O'Boyle
-
Nothing confirms key Phone (3a) detail – it's much more powerful than predecessor
One important detail about the Nothing Phone (3a) has been revealed
By Chris Hall
-
Nothing Phone (3a) could be joined by an all-new product from the brand
There could be more than just a new Nothing phone coming next month
By Chris Hall
-
Nothing's next phone might be mid-range, but you'll get at least one big iPhone feature
The Nothing Phone (3a) could get an iPhone feature – but does it need it?
By Chris Hall