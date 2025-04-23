Nothing Phone (3) launch confirmed by company founder

Quick Summary Nothing boss Carl Pei has revealed that the company's next flagship phone will launch in Q3 2025. That means the Nothing Phone (3) is likely to appear around a year after its predecessor – around mid-July.

Nothing is currently gearing up to launch its next Android Phone – the CMF Phone 2 Pro from its budget sub-brand. However, never one to shy away from an early reveal and/or tease, the company's founder and CEO has confirmed the release window for its next flagship handset too.

In a reply to a question about the Nothing Phone (3) posted on X, Carl Pei replied that it will arrive in Q3 this year.

That means we'll see the successor to the much-loved Nothing Phone (2) sometime between the beginning of July and end of September.

It's not exactly a surprising timeline for the series – the current model launched mid-July last year and Q3 is a traditional zone for phone launches – Samsung, Google and, of course, Apple traditionally unleash devices in that window.

However, hearing it from the horse's mouth, so to speak, is about as guaranteed as you can get.

At present, little else is known about the Nothing Phone (3). Pei has previously teased that it'll come with AI baked into the experience (as per 91Mobiles). We also fully expect it to embrace the Essential Space technology that debuted with the Nothing Phone (3a) series. However, major specification leaks have been thin on the ground.

Not to worry though, Nothing will undoubtedly drip feed new information regularly come the summer months and the weeks leading up to release.

And as for the CMF Phone 2 Pro, you can actually watch that launch online next Monday, 28 April. We'll bring you more on that handset in the coming days, too.