Nothing Phone (3) launch date official – and you only have a few weeks to wait

Quick Summary The launch date for the Nothing Phone (3) has been announced: it will be unveiled on 1 July 2025. Despite that date being close, very little is actually known about the forthcoming phone.

The long-anticipated launch of the Nothing Phone (3) has finally been pinned down to an exact date. There’s no speculation here, because the details come directly from Nothing itself: the Phone (3) will be revealed on 1 July.

It had already been confirmed that the launch would be taking place in July, but now we know it’s the very first day of the month. More specifically, it’s taking place at 18:00 (6pm) BST, so it’s an evening event for those in the UK and Europe.

Sharing the details on social channels, Nothing continues to use dot matrix patterns, this time with a moving graphic on X. The company has also changed its icon to dot matrix. This has prompted many to speculate that the rear of the phone will incorporate some sort of dot matrix display, especially after the company said it had killed the Glyph Interface.

Come to Play.Phone (3). 1 July, 18:00 BST. pic.twitter.com/9afIpKao1sJune 3, 2025

Confirmed details about the Nothing Phone (3) are still few and far between. We know that the phone will cost “around £800” and we know that Nothing plans to release it in the US too. But beyond that, surprisingly little has actually been confirmed, and hardware leaks are few and far between.

What rumours are there about Nothing Phone (3)?

It’s thought that the Nothing Phone (3) will be a 6.7-inch device and that the codename is Metroid. The phone is expected to come in black and/or white colours, and offer 12/256GB or 16/512GB options.

The phone is said to start at $799 in the US and €850 in Europe.

There has been some speculation about a larger battery and that the phone will build on the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro’s camera, but there are few details in this area. Equally, we haven’t seen the design of the phone, something that Nothing often teases before the launch of any new device.

Currently, there’s just one cryptic message about the new device, showing off what must be part of the design.

We don’t even know what’s going to power this new phone, whether it’s going to be a proper flagship or if it’s going to be positioned slightly lower.

What we do know is that there’s less than a month to go, and you can expect this next month to be full of activity from the team at Nothing.