Nothing Phone (3) could launch sooner than expected, as official teases start online

Nothing appears to be preparing for its next flagship phone launch, finally

Nothing Phone (1) versus Nothing Phone (2)
(Image credit: Basil Kronfli)
Chris Hall's avatar
By
published
in News
Quick Summary

Nothing has started teasing the launch of its next smartphone.

The number "3" was shared on social channels as the company prepares to launch its next device.

Nothing Tech, the London-based technology startup run by ex-OnePlus founder Carl Pei, could be preparing to launch its next flagship Android phone.

Speculation about the launch of the Nothing Phone (3) started in 2024, but fans were left waiting while the company focused on mid-range devices instead. Now, after what seems like an age, it looks like Nothing is about to launch it.

Taking to X over the weekend, the official Nothing channel shared a couple of posts. The first was just a phone icon, the second was just a number 3. It doesn’t take a genius to work out what it might be a reference to.

That’s all we have so far, but we know from the last few rounds of device launches that Nothing likes to run into the process by teasing on social channels. We might get to see a Pokémon character (confirming the device codename) and we’re expecting to see sketches, images and eventually, confirmation of various design parts of components.

Before the Nothing Phone (3) actually launches, we’ll probably see a video reveal and a discussion of one of the major elements that it offers.

This move doesn’t come completely out of the blue: company founder Carl Pei previously confirmed that the next Nothing Phone would launch in Q3 2025. That might mean that the Nothing Phone (3) release date is July 2025.

That’s still gives the company May and June to build up to the launch, which is a pretty long run – but we might see the phone announced before it’s actually available in Q3.

We’ve also seen confirmation, again from Carl Pei, that the phone will be available in the US. Recent devices have only been available through a beta programme, bought directly from Nothing and not supporting all US bands, but that could change with the Phone (3).

Admittedly, we know little about what the device will offer, except for previous confirmation that it will be the home of Nothing’s AI services. I’m expecting to see the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 powering it, and a large 6.7-inch display.

There will certainly be three cameras on the rear, although whether those will step-up over the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro remains to be seen. When reviewing that model we called out inconsistencies across the lenses, so there’s definitely space for improvement.

I’d also expect a fuller Glyph Interface, but I think the transparent design language will remain. Many of these details will likely be confirmed over the coming weeks as we run towards launch.

Chris Hall
Chris Hall

Chris has been writing about consumer tech for over 15 years. Formerly the Editor-in-Chief of Pocket-lint, he's covered just about every product launched, witnessed the birth of Android, the evolution of 5G, and the drive towards electric cars. You name it and Chris has written about it, driven it or reviewed it. Now working as a freelance technology expert, Chris' experience sees him covering all aspects of smartphones, smart homes and anything else connected. Chris has been published in titles as diverse as Computer Active and Autocar, and regularly appears on BBC News, BBC Radio, Sky, Monocle and Times Radio. He was once even on The Apprentice... but we don't talk about that. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸