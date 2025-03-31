Nothing teases yet another new phone, so soon after (3a)

Quick summary Nothing and CMF have started teasing new Pokémon images, suggesting the launch of new devices. The new devices are thought to be the CMF Phone 2, new neckband earphones, wireless earbuds and a smartwatch.

There’s no slowdown at Nothing HQ, as the company is now embarking on its next round of teasing, with four devices potentially in the pipeline.

It’s expected that they will all launch under the CMF brand and come relatively soon after the launch of the Nothing Phone (3a).

Nothing and its sub-brand CMF have established a pattern of teasing new devices using Pokémon characters. We saw the Nothing Phone (3a) teased with Arcanine, for example – and now the company is back at it.

Although the Nothing social handles have shared some of these teases, they all seem to originate from CMF, so it’s expected that these will be CMF products. There are four Pokémon now in circulation: Bulbasaur, Girafarig, Hoothoot and Gligar.

It was Bulbasaur that Nothing also shared, so that’s expected to be the main product, thought to be the CMF Phone 2. For those who haven’t kept up, CMF is an even more affordable brand that sits under Nothing, focusing on cool design.

The other products are expected to be neckband earphones, a smartwatch and wireless earbuds. If you’re interested in what Pokémon have been used so far, one Community member has put together this useful list.

What do we know about the CMF Phone (2) so far?

There’s already been a leak of the CMF Phone 2 shared on Reddit, but then removed. These images showed that the phone will likely have an additional camera sensor, so there could be three on the back.

It’s also thought that accessories that worked with the CMF Phone 1 could work with the new model as the rear screws appear to be in the same place. That’s going to be a boon for this cheap phone, as it will hopefully benefit from those accessories.

On top of that we’ve seen a list of specs for the new device leaked online.

CMF Phone 2 Expected specs:-- 6.7" FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED Display- MTK 7400- 50MP + 8MP + 2 MP Rear- 16MP front- 5000mAh - Rotating crown- 2+3 OS updates- Under 20kThoughts? pic.twitter.com/Mxbs366FBHMarch 28, 2025

Diving into these specs we’re looking at a 6.7-inch device with a 120Hz AMOLED display. It’s said to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400, which was announced in February 2025 and is a mid-range chip.

Detailing that camera leak I just mentioned, we could have a 50-megapixel main camera, 8-megapixel ultrawide and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The ultrawide would be the addition here over the previous phone.

The price is expected to be low, while we also know that this phone has been certified in India, suggesting that the launch is imminent. It’s expected to be announced in April 2025.