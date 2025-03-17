Nothing's CMF Phone 2 shown in hands-on leak – could be the best-looking budget device ever made
You don't have to spend big to snag a good-looking phone
Quick Summary
A leaked image of the CMF Phone 2 has arrived.
That includes a new camera, and a gorgeous design.
While the best Android phones on the market are packed with good features, they also tend to come with pretty hefty price tags. It's not uncommon for flagship devices these days to cost around £1,000, which is no small change.
Fortunately, there are a range of killer cheap phones ready to take up the slack. Almost every major manufacturer offers something more affordable, while other brands exist almost entirely within more budget spaces.
That's the case for Nothing sub-brand, CMF. I tested its CMF Phone 1 last year and was blown away by the offering, which included some killer specs for just a hair more than £200.
Now, images have been leaked online, which appear to showcase its successor – the CMF Phone 2. There's a lot to unpack from the image, but the most obvious change comes in the camera.
That includes another sensor, with a third mounted in a triangle shape, alongside the two we saw on the first device. There's no word on exactly what the new sensor is, though.
CMF phone 2 from r/NOTHING
The other thing which is worth noting is that the rear mounted panel screws appear to be in the same place as they are on the first-gen device. In theory, that could mean that the accessories sold with the first model will also work with the second.
If true, that would be a commendable move from the brand. So often these days, we see brands deliberately changing the dimensions of their devices – even only slightly – in a bid to push sales of new accessories.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Beyond all else, it's a seriously good-looking thing. The grey colour shown in the leaked images is superbly handsome, and looks really sleek.
There's no word on much of the spec sheet for this – nor anything on the pricing – but if it's anything like the original device, it should be really attractive. Other rumours had suggested that the device could ship with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset. That would be surprising, though – particularly given that the Nothing Phone (3a) and the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro just launched with the same one.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
