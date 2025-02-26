Surprise extra Nothing phone could launch with (3a) and (3a) Pro
Has Nothing got something else up its sleeve for the Phone (3a) launch?
Quick Summary
The Nothing Phone (3a) and (3a) Pro are about to launch, but a mysterious third phone has appeared in certification databases.
Could it be the CMF Phone 2?
Nothing could unveil a surprise third phone at its imminent Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro event. A new report has found evidence of what could well be the CMF Phone 2 from Nothing's more affordable sub-brand.
According to 91mobiles, the Indian BIS certification website has a listing for a CMF phone with the model number A001. The current CMF Phone 1 is A015. The new model number has also been used on the IMEI database.
The timing of the certification is interesting, because manufacturers tend to leave certification until the last minute in order to prevent early leaks. And with the Nothing Phone (3a) and (3a) Pro expected to launch on 4 March, that's led to speculation that the CMF Phone 2 could be unveiled then too.
CMF Phone 2: what to expect
Pretty much everything about the CMF Phone 2 is up in the air right now.
A lot of its speculation is based on a YouTube conversation in December 2024 between CMF designer Lucy Birley and Heru Prasetyo from the Nothing content team. During that chat. Birley described a secret project of multiple phones for April 2025 release.
There are three new Nothing devices in the IMEI database: A059, A059P and A001. Those phones are codenamed "asteroids", "asteroids plus" and "galaga". They are believed to refer to the Nothing Phone (3a), the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro (which are confirmed to launch next week), and the CMF Phone 2 respectively.
Some rumours claim that the CMF Phone 2 will get the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 system on a chip, which is the processor we're expecting to see in the Nothing Phone (3a). However, the current CMF Phone 1 runs a Dimensity 7300 chipset, so it's possible it'll get a newer version of that chipset instead.
All we know for sure so far is that the CMF Phone 2 will run Nothing's own OS with Android underneath and it'll be affordable – the current model is £209.
Watch this space for further details.
Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).
