Nothing Phone (3a) and (3a) Pro fully revealed in video leak ahead of launch

There's no slowing down for fans of Android phone fans. After a January which was stacked with new releases, the remainder of the early part of the year looks set to also be strong.

One of the biggest releases expected in the next few weeks come from Nothing. That's a new duo of devices – the Nothing Phone (3a) and the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro.

Now, in an unusual turn of events, the brand has posted a video showcasing the new Pro variant in its entirety. That sees the design team interviewed about the thought process behind the new handset.

They talk through how they arrived at the final design, including a lot of discussion over the unusual camera layout required to accommodate the periscope camera. It's all quite interesting for fans of the brand, though a good look at the handset in all its glory is even more enthralling.

It comes after an earlier leak showcased both of the handsets. Those were showcased on Twitter from a leaker called Arsène Lupin.

The videos appear to be leaked marketing material, with the signature Nothing design language used throughout. There's nothing to say these are official, of course, but it's certainly plausible.

Quite aside from the design, that also showcases some key specs about the handsets. The camera looks to be the most important point, with lots to be said about the shot-snapping prowess on board. That includes 2x optical zoom, 4x lossless zoom and 30x ultra zoom on the base model.

The same is shown for the (3a) Pro variant, though that has a little more firepower to speak of. There, users are said to find 3x optical zoom, 6x lossless zoom and up to 60x ultra zoom. There's also word of a Macro mode on that handset.

With the launch date for the new handsets scheduled for the start of March, we won't have too long to wait before we have the full picture.