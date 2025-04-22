Here's Nothing's new phone ahead of launch, as an official CMF Phone 2 Pro video arrives

Quick summary The CMF Phone 2 Pro design has been officially revealed by Nothing Tech, along with some key specs. The phone will be launched on 28 April with a boosted camera experience.

Nothing will launch a new phone on 28 April under its CMF brand.

The CMF Phone 2 Pro will be focused on the more affordable end of the market, and is the follow-up on the CMF Phone 1 that was introduced last year.

The new phone has now been revealed by Nothing, with a plenty of details to examine before the official launch event. Sharing the design via a post on X, we get a good look at the industrial design that CMF is known for.

Playful and powerful. This is CMF Phone 2 Pro. pic.twitter.com/0vHufUxBfMApril 21, 2025

From the design, we can see the increased camera array on the back of the phone – something that was earlier teased – while the design retains the customisation option, allow you to change the rear casing and add accessories.

It has also been officially confirmed that CMF Phone 2 Pro will feature Essential Space, an AI-powered feature that made its debut on the Nothing Phone 3a.

With a tap of the Essential Key, you’ll be able to instantly access Essential Space, which is referred to as a “second memory”.

The idea is that you use it for journalling, so you can easily find your ideas and thoughts, screenshots and voice notes.

CMF Phone 2 Pro specs

While the full specs haven’t been announced for the CMF Phone 2 Pro, some details have been officially confirmed, and plenty has been rumoured.

Powering the CMF Phone 2 Pro will be the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro, which is said to provide a 10% CPU boost and 5% graphics improvement. While that’s not a huge step forward from the CMF Phone 1, it’s said to be capable of 120fps gaming.

Thanks to the listing over on Flipkart, we also have a run-down of the cameras. There’s a 50-megapixel main camera with a 1/1.57in sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera.

If those specs sound familiar, it might be because they seem to match the camera specs for the Nothing Phone 3a.

So far that’s all we have that’s official and we don’t know what the screen size is, but the previous phone had a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, so it’s likely we’ll see that again.

The price is expected to be nicely affordable, with the current CMF Phone 1 being originally listed for £209. The Nothing Phone 3a is £329, so we’d expect the CMF Phone 2 Pro to come in cheaper than that.

All the details will be revealed on 28 April.