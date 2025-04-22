Here's Nothing's new phone ahead of launch, as an official CMF Phone 2 Pro video arrives
The CMF Phone 2 Pro shows off its angles in this new teaser video
Quick summary
The CMF Phone 2 Pro design has been officially revealed by Nothing Tech, along with some key specs.
The phone will be launched on 28 April with a boosted camera experience.
Nothing will launch a new phone on 28 April under its CMF brand.
The CMF Phone 2 Pro will be focused on the more affordable end of the market, and is the follow-up on the CMF Phone 1 that was introduced last year.
The new phone has now been revealed by Nothing, with a plenty of details to examine before the official launch event. Sharing the design via a post on X, we get a good look at the industrial design that CMF is known for.
Playful and powerful. This is CMF Phone 2 Pro. pic.twitter.com/0vHufUxBfMApril 21, 2025
From the design, we can see the increased camera array on the back of the phone – something that was earlier teased – while the design retains the customisation option, allow you to change the rear casing and add accessories.
It has also been officially confirmed that CMF Phone 2 Pro will feature Essential Space, an AI-powered feature that made its debut on the Nothing Phone 3a.
With a tap of the Essential Key, you’ll be able to instantly access Essential Space, which is referred to as a “second memory”.
The idea is that you use it for journalling, so you can easily find your ideas and thoughts, screenshots and voice notes.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
CMF Phone 2 Pro specs
While the full specs haven’t been announced for the CMF Phone 2 Pro, some details have been officially confirmed, and plenty has been rumoured.
Powering the CMF Phone 2 Pro will be the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro, which is said to provide a 10% CPU boost and 5% graphics improvement. While that’s not a huge step forward from the CMF Phone 1, it’s said to be capable of 120fps gaming.
Thanks to the listing over on Flipkart, we also have a run-down of the cameras. There’s a 50-megapixel main camera with a 1/1.57in sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera.
If those specs sound familiar, it might be because they seem to match the camera specs for the Nothing Phone 3a.
So far that’s all we have that’s official and we don’t know what the screen size is, but the previous phone had a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, so it’s likely we’ll see that again.
The price is expected to be nicely affordable, with the current CMF Phone 1 being originally listed for £209. The Nothing Phone 3a is £329, so we’d expect the CMF Phone 2 Pro to come in cheaper than that.
All the details will be revealed on 28 April.
Chris has been writing about consumer tech for over 15 years. Formerly the Editor-in-Chief of Pocket-lint, he's covered just about every product launched, witnessed the birth of Android, the evolution of 5G, and the drive towards electric cars. You name it and Chris has written about it, driven it or reviewed it. Now working as a freelance technology expert, Chris' experience sees him covering all aspects of smartphones, smart homes and anything else connected. Chris has been published in titles as diverse as Computer Active and Autocar, and regularly appears on BBC News, BBC Radio, Sky, Monocle and Times Radio. He was once even on The Apprentice... but we don't talk about that.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Nothing's next phone could be a budget powerhouse, thanks to this confirmed hardware detail
Official details reveal more about the next phone coming from Nothing
By Chris Hall
-
Nothing's CMF Phone 2 shown in hands-on leak – could be the best-looking budget device ever made
You don't have to spend big to snag a good-looking phone
By Sam Cross
-
Nothing Phone (3a) and (3a) will introduce a new button – here's what it does
Will this button be the key to essential new features on the Nothing Phone (3a)?
By Chris Hall
-
Surprise extra Nothing phone could launch with (3a) and (3a) Pro
Has Nothing got something else up its sleeve for the Phone (3a) launch?
By Carrie Marshall
-
Your OG Nothing Phone just got a surprising free update
And a surprising new feature too
By Britta O'Boyle
-
Nothing confirms key Phone (3a) detail – it's much more powerful than predecessor
One important detail about the Nothing Phone (3a) has been revealed
By Chris Hall
-
Nothing Phone (3a) could be joined by an all-new product from the brand
There could be more than just a new Nothing phone coming next month
By Chris Hall
-
Nothing's next phone might be mid-range, but you'll get at least one big iPhone feature
The Nothing Phone (3a) could get an iPhone feature – but does it need it?
By Chris Hall