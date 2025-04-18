Nothing's next phone could be a budget powerhouse, thanks to this confirmed hardware detail

Quick summary Nothing is teasing the launch of its next phone under the CMF brand. It's been revealed that the CMF Phone 2 Pro, which is launching on 28 April, will be powered by the Dimensity 7300 Pro.

Nothing is in the process of launching new devices with an event planned for 28 April. First of all, it teased us with a range of Pokémon characters, which the brand uses as codenames, before announcing new CMF Buds 2.

However, there’s also a new phone coming, the CMF Phone 2 Pro.

CMF and Nothing has already started teasing the new device, giving us a glimpse at the rear of the phone, while also suggesting that it will come with the charger in the box – in India at least.

Now we’ve had it confirmed that the handset will be powered by the MediaTek 7300 Pro. This was confirmed through CMF social channels.

Powerful from the core.CMF Phone 2 Pro. pic.twitter.com/kTSfOe9QyMApril 16, 2025

So what does this hardware confirmation mean? Well the previous CMF Phone 1 was powered by the Dimensity 7300, with this “pro” update reported to deliver a 10% faster CPU and 5% graphics improvement.

It’s also said to offer 120fps gaming on Battlegrounds Mobile India – with these details coming from Flipkart.

Flipkart continues to say it offers the best gaming experience in the segment, so it’s affordable gaming that CMF is targeting.

Beyond that, little else is known about Nothing’s plans for CMF. We know that a new phone is being launched with new audio devices, but that’s about all. It’s not even confirmed if we’ll see a CMF Phone 2, or if we’ll just get a Pro device.

As the Pro seems to be a minor evolution of the CMF Phone 1 in terms of power, it’s hard to see how a regular CMF Phone 2 would fit into the lineup and be able to differentiate from the current model.

There has been some talk of a triple sensor arrangement for the camera, but as the current phone offers the main camera and a depth sensor, it’s not too much of a leap to suggest it might just move to an ultrawide camera.

What we do know is that CMF will continue to focus on design, with the option to accessorise your device for something that’s a little different and a little more exciting than other cheap phones.

I’m expecting the teasing to continue, but it’s only a couple of weeks to launch day so we’ll soon know the full story behind this phone.