New Nothing phone does something iPhone and Samsung don't – but there's a catch

Nothing announced its Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro at the beginning of March, just as Mobile World Congress was kicking off, but it's not the last we will hear from the company before the year is out. In fact, it's not the last we will hear from the company before even spring is over.

Its sub-brand CMF by Nothing has confirmed it will be holding an event on 28 April where it will reveal the Phone (2) Pro and a handful of new earbuds. And while there have been no specs revealed ahead of the launch, the company has been teasing a number of features.

Now, Akis Evangelidis, Co-Founder and India President of Nothing has announced on X (formerly Twitter) that the Phone (2) Pro will come with a charger in the box – something many phone manufacturers stopped doing in Europe following the EU mandate. The post was spotted by MySmartPrice, but there is a catch if you live in the US or Europe in that the CMF by Nothing Phone (2) Pro will seemingly only have a charger included in India.

Still, that's still good news for those in India as the CMF by Nothing Phone (1) didn't include a charger in the box in India, and both Apple and Samsung don't for their devices either, despite India not falling under the EU mandate.

What else do we know about the CMF by Nothing Phone (2) Pro?

As mentioned, no specs have been detailed surrounding the CMF by Nothing Phone (2) Pro as yet but we have seen a tease of its design with a grey-marble effect being shown off, along with the signature screws that we saw on the Phone (1). CMF by Nothing has also teased an orange finish of the Phone (2).

The company has talked about the device taking the "perfect shot" too, though it hasn't revealed any of the camera specifications. Rumours suggest this device will come with a triple rear camera and run on the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor, though that's not confirmed as yet.

The CMF by Nothing Phone (2) Pro is due to be revealed in full on 28 April alongside a "trio of buds" so it's not too much longer to wait before we find out what this smartphone will offer.