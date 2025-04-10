Latest CMF Phone 2 Pro leak shows a premium design upgrade

Quick summary CMF by Nothing has posted another teaser video of its Phone 2 Pro with a very interesting rear finish. The video doesn't reveal much else, other than visible screws like the Phone 1 and a boxy design, but we are all in for the marble-like finish.

Nothing announced its Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro at the beginning of March, just as Mobile World Congress kicked off, but it's not the last we are going to see from the brand before the year is out. The company has been teasing the launch of a couple of devices from its sub-brand CMF, with the latest showing off a gorgeous new finish for the Pro model.

Posted to the official CMF by Nothing X (formerly Twitter) account, a teaser video has shown off the rear of the CMF Phone 2 Pro, which is expected to launch towards the end of this month. The video reveals the signature screw holes that were seen on the CMF Phone 1, along with the same branding, though the back appears to have a grey marble-effect finish.

What else do we know about the CMF by Nothing Phone 2 Pro?

Accompanying the teaser video, are the words "A fresh take. Redesigned for the CMF Phone 2 Pro". The company previously shared a separate video a few days ago too, also revealing the rear of the device, saying the "new finish" would be "textured, tactile, different".

None of the specs have been officially detailed by CMF on what we can expect to see the Phone 2 Pro offer, or the Phone 2, though it has been confirmed the Phone 2 Pro will launch alongside a "trio of buds" on 28 April at 2pm BST.

Previous rumours and reports have suggested the CMF by Nothing Phone 2 Pro will come with a triple rear camera setup, which would be an upgrade from the Phone 1. Based on the teaser videos, and previous leaked hands on images, it looks like the Phone 2 Pro will take on a boxy look, with flat edges.

The triple camera setup on the rear is certainly a different take on the norm though, and while not confirmed, Nothing is known for breaking the mould a little so we're excited to see what the cheaper CMF by Nothing Phone 2 models bring to the smartphone party.