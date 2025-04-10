Latest CMF Phone 2 Pro leak shows a premium design upgrade
And we are all for it
Quick summary
CMF by Nothing has posted another teaser video of its Phone 2 Pro with a very interesting rear finish.
The video doesn't reveal much else, other than visible screws like the Phone 1 and a boxy design, but we are all in for the marble-like finish.
Nothing announced its Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro at the beginning of March, just as Mobile World Congress kicked off, but it's not the last we are going to see from the brand before the year is out. The company has been teasing the launch of a couple of devices from its sub-brand CMF, with the latest showing off a gorgeous new finish for the Pro model.
Posted to the official CMF by Nothing X (formerly Twitter) account, a teaser video has shown off the rear of the CMF Phone 2 Pro, which is expected to launch towards the end of this month. The video reveals the signature screw holes that were seen on the CMF Phone 1, along with the same branding, though the back appears to have a grey marble-effect finish.
A fresh take.Redesigned for CMF Phone 2 Pro. pic.twitter.com/JXRALRFcsbApril 9, 2025
What else do we know about the CMF by Nothing Phone 2 Pro?
Accompanying the teaser video, are the words "A fresh take. Redesigned for the CMF Phone 2 Pro". The company previously shared a separate video a few days ago too, also revealing the rear of the device, saying the "new finish" would be "textured, tactile, different".
None of the specs have been officially detailed by CMF on what we can expect to see the Phone 2 Pro offer, or the Phone 2, though it has been confirmed the Phone 2 Pro will launch alongside a "trio of buds" on 28 April at 2pm BST.
Previous rumours and reports have suggested the CMF by Nothing Phone 2 Pro will come with a triple rear camera setup, which would be an upgrade from the Phone 1. Based on the teaser videos, and previous leaked hands on images, it looks like the Phone 2 Pro will take on a boxy look, with flat edges.
The triple camera setup on the rear is certainly a different take on the norm though, and while not confirmed, Nothing is known for breaking the mould a little so we're excited to see what the cheaper CMF by Nothing Phone 2 models bring to the smartphone party.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Britta is a freelance technology journalist who has been writing about tech for over a decade. She's covered all consumer tech from phones, tablets and wearables to smart home and beauty tech, with everything in between. She has a fashion journalism degree from London College of Fashion and previously did a long stint as deputy editor of Pocket-lint, but you’ll now find her byline on several titles including GQ, the Express, the Mirror, TechRadar, Stuff and iMore. You'll never find her without her Apple Watch on, aiming to complete her rings so she can justify the extra bar of chocolate and she loves a good iPhone trick.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Polar takes on Garmin Connect+ and launches its own adaptive training subscription
Fitness Program arrives just weeks after Garmin dropped its controversial Connect+ subscription news
By Lee Bell Published
-
Samsung's adorable tech-bot is actually launching soon
At least it is in the US
By Britta O'Boyle Published