After CEO tease, the Nothing Phone (3) just appeared online

Quick summary The Nothing Phone (3) is thought to be codenamed "Metroid", and offer a larger battery and flagship-level hardware. The phone is going to cost "around £800" and its full launch is expected this summer.

Nothing is preparing to launch its first full-fledged, proper flagship phone.

That much was recently confirmed by CEO and co-founder Carl Pei, and with Nothing’s current phones offering a great experience and value for money, there’s plenty to be excited about.

But, while many will be expecting the Nothing Phone (3) to one of the best phones of the year, we don’t actually know that much about it. Thankfully that’s likely to change, with Nothing’s teasing of the new device starting to ramp up.

We're also seeing several leaks appearing online. The latest details, for example, come from a BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) record, uncovered by Smartprix and point to a new Nothing device. This reveals the model number A024.

Alongside this, it’s thought that the codename for the device is "Metroid", after details were found in code that mention the Nintendo game series.

High-end specs for the Nothing Phone (3)

It’s thought that the flagship phone designation will really come down to its flagship-grade hardware from Qualcomm. Previously, we’ve seen Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 in the Nothing Phone (2), and to step-up, it would need to offer Snapdragon 8 Elite. However, it might be that it uses Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 hardware, which was recently announced.

The camera is expected to follow the lead of the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro, but with rumours suggesting a large primary sensor and larger periscope telephoto lens. The exact details aren’t clear, but we’d expect some differentiation between the Nothing Phone (3) and the existing (3a) Pro.

Finally, it’s said that the Nothing Phone (3) will increase the battery capacity in excess of the 5,000mAh battery found in the (3a) Pro.

It was previously confirmed that Nothing Phone (3) would be the debut of Nothing AI, but exactly how that builds on the existing Essential Space AI features remains to be seen.

When will the Nothing Phone (3) launch?

The Nothing Phone (2) was unveiled on 11 July 2023. That timeframe could clash with the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 (also expected in early July), but with Nothing already teasing the phone, it could be that the official launch takes place earlier – in late June.

Currently, there’s no indication when the phone will be announced or what sort of event Nothing will host for it. What we do know is that it is expected to cost "around £800" ($1065, €950), which is significantly more than the Nothing Phone (2) at launch.