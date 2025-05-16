After CEO tease, the Nothing Phone (3) just appeared online
Nothing Phone (3) leaks and teases are coming thick and fast now
Quick summary
The Nothing Phone (3) is thought to be codenamed "Metroid", and offer a larger battery and flagship-level hardware.
The phone is going to cost "around £800" and its full launch is expected this summer.
Nothing is preparing to launch its first full-fledged, proper flagship phone.
That much was recently confirmed by CEO and co-founder Carl Pei, and with Nothing’s current phones offering a great experience and value for money, there’s plenty to be excited about.
But, while many will be expecting the Nothing Phone (3) to one of the best phones of the year, we don’t actually know that much about it. Thankfully that’s likely to change, with Nothing’s teasing of the new device starting to ramp up.
We're also seeing several leaks appearing online. The latest details, for example, come from a BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) record, uncovered by Smartprix and point to a new Nothing device. This reveals the model number A024.
Alongside this, it’s thought that the codename for the device is "Metroid", after details were found in code that mention the Nintendo game series.
High-end specs for the Nothing Phone (3)
It’s thought that the flagship phone designation will really come down to its flagship-grade hardware from Qualcomm. Previously, we’ve seen Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 in the Nothing Phone (2), and to step-up, it would need to offer Snapdragon 8 Elite. However, it might be that it uses Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 hardware, which was recently announced.
The camera is expected to follow the lead of the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro, but with rumours suggesting a large primary sensor and larger periscope telephoto lens. The exact details aren’t clear, but we’d expect some differentiation between the Nothing Phone (3) and the existing (3a) Pro.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Finally, it’s said that the Nothing Phone (3) will increase the battery capacity in excess of the 5,000mAh battery found in the (3a) Pro.
It was previously confirmed that Nothing Phone (3) would be the debut of Nothing AI, but exactly how that builds on the existing Essential Space AI features remains to be seen.
When will the Nothing Phone (3) launch?
The Nothing Phone (2) was unveiled on 11 July 2023. That timeframe could clash with the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 (also expected in early July), but with Nothing already teasing the phone, it could be that the official launch takes place earlier – in late June.
Currently, there’s no indication when the phone will be announced or what sort of event Nothing will host for it. What we do know is that it is expected to cost "around £800" ($1065, €950), which is significantly more than the Nothing Phone (2) at launch.
Chris has been writing about consumer tech for over 15 years. Formerly the Editor-in-Chief of Pocket-lint, he's covered just about every product launched, witnessed the birth of Android, the evolution of 5G, and the drive towards electric cars. You name it and Chris has written about it, driven it or reviewed it. Now working as a freelance technology expert, Chris' experience sees him covering all aspects of smartphones, smart homes and anything else connected. Chris has been published in titles as diverse as Computer Active and Autocar, and regularly appears on BBC News, BBC Radio, Sky, Monocle and Times Radio. He was once even on The Apprentice... but we don't talk about that.
