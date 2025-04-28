CMF Phone 2 Pro is almost certainly the best bargain Android phone out there

Quick Summary CMF by Nothing just unveiled its second Android phone. The CMF Phone 2 Pro is a massive step up from the CMF Phone 1.

If you're a fan of Android phones 2025 has already been a fabulous year. We've seen a wide array of handsets from different manufacturers, making it tougher than ever to pick a favourite.

Now, the good folks at Nothing have unveiled a new handset to add to the bevvy already on the market. Coming via it's sub-brand, the new CMF Phone 2 Pro might just be the best cheap phone money can buy.

Let's kick off with the camera, which is arguably where the majority of the change can be found. On the older CMF Phone 1, users just had a single camera sensor, but that's upgraded to a four-camera system on the Phone 2 Pro.

(Image credit: CMF by Nothing)

You'll find a 50MP main sensor which is the largest sensor in its class, and captures 64% more light than the previous model. That should help users to enjoy beautiful imagery in all kinds of situations and scenarios.

There's also a telephoto sensor on the handset, which makes use of a six-lens stack to bring you closer to faraway subjects. That's also said to be the only telephoto sensor in this class. The ultra-wide is the final rear-mounted sensor, and uses an 8MP sensor. There's also a 16MP front-facing camera for perfect selfies.

Elsewhere, users will find a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chip inside, offering 10% quicker processing and 5% better graphics performance when compared to the previous generation handset. That's matched up with a 5,000mAh battery, which the brand suggests is good for at least two days of use.

(Image credit: CMF by Nothing)

A nig part of the fun with the CMF Phone range is the accessories which users can pick out to personalise their devices. Those are even more numerous here – a universal cover and a wallet/stand are cool additions, but the really interesting part for me is the interchangeable lenses.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Those include options for fisheye and macro, which should open up some fantastic creative options. I was already a massive fan of photography on the CMF Phone 1, so these additions should make that even better.

Priced at £219 for the 8+128GB model, or £249 / $279 for the 8+256GB model (approx. AU$450 and AU$520 respectively), this is a seriously reasonable offering.