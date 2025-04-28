CMF Phone 2 Pro is almost certainly the best bargain Android phone out there
This might be the best budget phone out there
Quick Summary
CMF by Nothing just unveiled its second Android phone.
The CMF Phone 2 Pro is a massive step up from the CMF Phone 1.
If you're a fan of Android phones 2025 has already been a fabulous year. We've seen a wide array of handsets from different manufacturers, making it tougher than ever to pick a favourite.
Now, the good folks at Nothing have unveiled a new handset to add to the bevvy already on the market. Coming via it's sub-brand, the new CMF Phone 2 Pro might just be the best cheap phone money can buy.
Let's kick off with the camera, which is arguably where the majority of the change can be found. On the older CMF Phone 1, users just had a single camera sensor, but that's upgraded to a four-camera system on the Phone 2 Pro.
You'll find a 50MP main sensor which is the largest sensor in its class, and captures 64% more light than the previous model. That should help users to enjoy beautiful imagery in all kinds of situations and scenarios.
There's also a telephoto sensor on the handset, which makes use of a six-lens stack to bring you closer to faraway subjects. That's also said to be the only telephoto sensor in this class. The ultra-wide is the final rear-mounted sensor, and uses an 8MP sensor. There's also a 16MP front-facing camera for perfect selfies.
Elsewhere, users will find a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chip inside, offering 10% quicker processing and 5% better graphics performance when compared to the previous generation handset. That's matched up with a 5,000mAh battery, which the brand suggests is good for at least two days of use.
A nig part of the fun with the CMF Phone range is the accessories which users can pick out to personalise their devices. Those are even more numerous here – a universal cover and a wallet/stand are cool additions, but the really interesting part for me is the interchangeable lenses.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Those include options for fisheye and macro, which should open up some fantastic creative options. I was already a massive fan of photography on the CMF Phone 1, so these additions should make that even better.
Priced at £219 for the 8+128GB model, or £249 / $279 for the 8+256GB model (approx. AU$450 and AU$520 respectively), this is a seriously reasonable offering.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Nothing's new budget phone could get a weirdly premium accessory
The new CMF phone will launch later today and could have an accessory that no one predicted
By Chris Hall
-
Here's Nothing's new phone ahead of launch, as an official CMF Phone 2 Pro video arrives
The CMF Phone 2 Pro shows off its angles in this new teaser video
By Chris Hall
-
Nothing's next phone could be a budget powerhouse, thanks to this confirmed hardware detail
Official details reveal more about the next phone coming from Nothing
By Chris Hall
-
Google's Pixel 9a does one simple thing that could tempt me away from iPhones after a decade
Google's played a blinder here
By Max Freeman-Mills
-
Samsung's foldables get Android 15 (One UI 7) at last, but there's a catch
You might have to wait a bit longer for the full release
By Chris Hall
-
Honor suddenly adds Samsung-rivalling upgrade that'll last for years
It's a big change, and a welcome one
By Max Freeman-Mills
-
Your older Samsung phone could finally get Android 15 on these dates
You could get a significant upgrade in the coming months
By Sam Cross
-
Photoshop's getting a surprise free upgrade on iPhone – and Android's next
The full experience is coming to mobile
By Max Freeman-Mills