Your two-year-old Nothing Phone just got a surprise update
Security and more has gotten a boost
Quick Summary
An older Nothing phone is getting a killer software upgrade.
That includes security patches and a new-look app.
In the world of Android phones, there are established brands and challengers. The former sit proudly with years of experience behind them, while the latter seek to uproot the status quo and forge ahead with innovative means.
Placing Nothing on that spectrum is becoming an increasingly difficult task. The brand – led by former OnePlus man, Carl Pei – has gone from strength to strength since launch, defying its start-up roots with a product range which offers quality without the gut-punching price tag of others.
It's not just new products which are worth shouting about, either. The brand just announced a new software update for the elder Nothing Phone (2).
That was launched just under two years ago, and was widely regarded as one of the best value for money picks on the market at the time. So, what does the new update bring?
Well, first and foremost, users get access to the May 2025 security patch. That's never the most glamourous new feature, but it is a crucial one, helping to ensure your handset stays safe and protected.
That includes the new Privacy Space, which can be found by swiping right in the app drawer. It allows users to keep some of their apps private, which is a neat touch.
It's not just privacy and security updates, either. The Nothing Gallery app has had a new lick of paint, to help it tie in more closely with the brand's aesthetic values.
It looks set to be the start of a seismic second half of the year for the brand. We've already heard the first bits of news about the Nothing Phone (3), thanks to Pei's appearance at The Android Show. That's said to be the first true flagship for the brand, with a price tag to match.
We've also heard about an audio partnership with KEF. There's no word on exactly what that will yield, though with a range of products said to be in the works, we can expect to see more very soon.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
