Your Nothing Phone just got a free feature update, including the original Phone (1)

Quick Summary A whole host of Nothing phones just got a killer free software upgrade. That even goes right back to the Nothing Phone (1).

Fans of Nothing will certainly have their attention on the release of the new CMF Phone 2 Pro. The device, which launched earlier today, is certain to mark a new standard for affordable Android phones, offering a killer spec sheet for not a lot of cash.

It's not the only device worth shouting about, though. A new software update has pushed extra features to a range of other devices in the brand's stable – including the original Nothing Phone (1). There are different features on offer for each handset, so let's go through them one-by-one.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Let's kick off with the newest non-CMF release from the brand – the Nothing Phone (3a) and the Phone (3a) Pro. The most notable addition for those devices is Privacy Space – a secure space on the device to hold your sensitive apps and data.

Elsewhere, the telephoto sensor on each of the handsets can now be used for 4k video recording, making the videography capabilities much stronger. The camera is also said to pack in improved brightness and reduced flicker, giving better selfies and night photos.

Last but not least, they'll also nab the April 2025 security patch, as well as a new Hotspot Manager for better management of those connecting to your device for internet access.

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

There's much less to talk about for the Phone (1) – though that's probably to be expected given the age of the device. Here, users will find a new verification stage when powering off the device, which offers an extra stage of security.

There's also a new setting for touch feedback vibration, a refreshed look for the title bar and pop-up windows, and the April 2025 security patch.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

You'd be forgiven for forgetting about the CMF Phone 1 in updates like these, but the brand has kept it fresh with a series of new features. The most notable is the Nothing Gallery, but there are a range of other smaller features too.

Users will be able to long-press and swipe up in their recent apps to clear all, while also getting a more refined pop-up window look and the same April 2025 security patch.