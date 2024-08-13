Massive Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 leak reveals a host of key specs

Quick summary Google's new Pixel Buds Pro 2 have leaked revealing some core details. The new buds will be powered by a custom Tensor chip and feature conversation detection.

We're just hours away from Google's Pixel launch event and one of the devices that we're expecting to see announced is a replacement for the Pixel Buds Pro. Google's headphones were first announced in 2022 and it looks like there's a solid replacement incoming.

The Pixel Buds Pro set out their stall promising to be deeply integrated with Google Assistant. While good sound quality and effective active noise cancellation were part of the package, Google's main focus was on the enhanced experience that you'd get from its personal assistant.

Now, thanks to a leak from X user MysteryLupin, we have an insight into the next-gen headphones, the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2.

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2- Conversation Detection- Tensor A1 chip powers twice the Active Noise Cancellation - Seamlessly connect with your Pixel (Watch, Tablet, Phone)- 30 hours of listening time with the case, and 8 hours without pic.twitter.com/d3dR4H2R9BAugust 12, 2024

It seems that Google will be following Apple's lead and using a custom chip for the new ear buds. Called the Tensor A1, the chip will reportedly boost the active noise cancellation experience, with the leak suggesting that it will be twice as effective.

The new headphones are also said to offer conversation detection, a feature that's common on rival buds from the likes of Apple, Samsung or Sony. It means that when you start talking, you'll switch over to ambient mode so you can hear the replies.

Pixel Buds Pro 2: What else do we know?

The battery life also looks good, with the report of 8 hours of listening time and 30 hours with the case - but it's not clear if this is with noise cancellation or without. Either way, that's an impressive figure as these new Pixel Buds are expected to be smaller than the model they replace.

And the price? Well, that's said to be £219 / €249 / $229, which definitely pushes the Pixel Buds Pro 2 toward the pro end of the market. At that price they will need to compete with the best earbuds out there.

We previously heard that the Pixel Buds Pro 2 will come in four colours, while we're expecting them to be designed to work with Gemini, as Google continues its push towards getting AI into everything.

There's only a couple of hours to go until we learn all the details, but this leak suggests there's something to be excited about.