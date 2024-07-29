This is how much the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 will cost, says leaker

Quick summary Google's next Pixel Buds Pro might be slightly more expensive, according to a leaker. The new buds will have a slightly changed design, and should release in August.

It's a relatively open secret at this point that Google is working on a new pair of earbuds - the Pixel Buds Pro 2. They'll take their place as Google's flagship earbuds when they're announced at this August's Made By Google event.

More and more details about the earbuds keep leaking out as their reveal gets nearer, and the latest is one of the juiciest yet since it concerns pricing. Dealabs has reported that it's gained access to the pricing of the earbuds.

It says that the Pixel Buds Pro 2 will come in at £219, $229, or €249 depending on your region - in each case, this represents a small price hike compared to the launch pricing of the previous version. The original Google Pixel Buds Pro launched at £199 here in the UK, making for a £20 rise.

That might not come as a huge surprise, given the inflation we've all been subjected to since then, but it'll still disappoint those who might have been hoping that Google would go in the opposite direction. Still, they'll remain cheaper than some alternatives like the AirPods Pro, which Google will presumably chalk up as a win.

Recent leaks have indicated that the design of the earbuds will be largely familiar, although they're getting the addition of a wingtip to make them sit more securely in your ear. The buds themselves might also be slightly smaller than the original Pixel Buds Pro.

It's not just pricing that Dealabs says it's been privy to, though - it's also reporting that the Pixel Buds Pro 2 will go on sale on 22 August, which falls some nine days after the event where they'll be unveiled.

That's a slightly arbitrary time period, but given the importance of devices being available soon after this sort of big showcase presentation, it is very much credible.

This leaves us with little else to do but wait for the earbuds to actually be unveiled - it's a matter of days now until Google's flagship event, where it should also take the wraps off the Pixel 9 lineup and more besides.