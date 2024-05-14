Google I/O 2024 live: get ready for Android 15, Pixel products and AI advances

Google I/O is one of the stables of the tech calendar. Despite being a developer conference, its keynote usually reveals a host of new features and devices that will be coming later in the year. Much like Apple's WWDC, the keynote then, is a public affair and can be watched by all – before the conference drills down into the real developer stuff later in the day.

In the past few years, the Google keynote has revealed the big new features for the next version of Android OS, as well as advances to popular Google software, such as Google Maps, Google Translate, and Google Search.

It's not just software though. Previous keynotes have revealed new handsets, such as the Google Watch, Pixel Buds and various incarnations of the Pixel phone. We may even see some future tech, as we did with the live translation glasses back in 2022.

If you want to watch along at home, the keynote is available for public streaming on Google's YouTube channel. The event starts on 14th May 2024 at 10 am Pacific Time (6 pm in the UK). Keep an eye on this page throughout the event, as we'll be updating the news as it happens, as well as giving our own unique commentary.